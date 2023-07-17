Chinese post-Covid economic recovery slower than expected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chinese post-Covid economic recovery slower than expected

By Press Association
China’s economy grew 6.3% in the second quarter, missing expectations even after near-stagnant growth from a year ago (AP)
China’s economy grew at a 6.3% annual pace in the April to June quarter – much slower than analysts had forecast given the pace of growth the year before.

Quarterly growth, the usual measure for other major economies, was 0.8%, according to government data released on Monday – in line with expectations but down sharply from the 2.2% seen in January to June.

The world’s second-largest economy is expected to slow further in the coming months given weaker demand for Chinese exports in other economies as their post-pandemic recoveries lose momentum.

The 6.3% growth in China’s gross domestic product (GDP) from April to June outpaced a 4.5% expansion in the previous quarter.

The still robust growth is largely due to the economy growing just 0.4% a year earlier in April-June of 2022 amid strict lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities during Covid-19 outbreaks.

China Economy
The pace of growth was slower than expected (AP)

Analysts had forecasted growth for the quarter that ended in June would exceed 7%. National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Fu Linghui said at a news conference on Monday that China is still shaking off the impact of the pandemic.

But he maintained that China can still meet the growth target for the year of about 5%.

Analysts are far less optimistic.

The numbers are a “worrying result” for China’s economy, which has been struggling to gain momentum, said Moody’s Analytics economist Harry Murphy Cruise.

“China’s recovery is going from bad to worse,” he said. “After a sugar injection in the opening months of 2023, the pandemic hangover is plaguing China’s recovery.”

Government spending is likely to help key industries like real estate and construction, but will not be a “silver bullet”, he added.

A Chinese woman performs tea art
Analysts said the results are ‘worrying'(AP)

Apart from more government spending, regulators can cut interest rates, Marcella Chow, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management wrote in a report.

“The weak economic readings suggest an urgency in escalating policy support so as to stabilize expectations,” Ms Chow said.

China’s GDP in the first quarter beat expectations, growing by 4.5% as consumers flocked to shopping malls and restaurants after nearly three years of “zero-Covid” restrictions were removed in late 2022.

The government’s growth target of “around 5%” was seen as a conservative goal. It can only be met if the economy maintains close to its current level of growth.

Data released earlier showed exports declined 12.4% in June from a year earlier as global demand faltered after central banks in US and Europe raised interest rates to curb inflation.

A boy drinks water on the street
Retail sales are up year-on-year, but the figures are not as high as hoped (AP)

Retail sales, an indicator of consumer demand, in June rose 3.1% from the same period in 2022. That is seen as a strong point, but not strong enough, analysts said.

Industrial output, which measures activity in the manufacturing, mining and utilities sectors, beat analyst’s expectations, rising by 4.4% in June compared to the same month a year earlier.

China’s policymakers are not having to fight inflation, but may end up having to contend with its opposite, deflation, or falling prices due to weak demand.

In recent months, authorities have tried to spur lending and spending, with mixed success.

Fixed-asset investment – spending on infrastructure and other projects to drive growth – rose by a still tepid 3.8% for the first half of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022.