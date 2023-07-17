Schools and stock market closed as Typhoon Talim sweeps south of Hong Kong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Schools and stock market closed as Typhoon Talim sweeps south of Hong Kong

By Press Association
Schools and the stock market were closed in Hong Kong on Monday (AP)
Schools and the stock market were closed in Hong Kong on Monday (AP)

Schools and the stock market have closed in Hong Kong as Typhoon Talim swept south of the city.

As the financial hub braced for rainy and windy weather, more than 100 people sought refuge at temporary shelters.

Some government and ferry services were halted and various events were postponed, while the city’s airport authority said 16 flights were cancelled.

The Hong Kong Observatory raised a No 8 typhoon signal, the third-highest warning under the city’s weather system, early on Monday.

Hong Kong Typhoon
The storm is expected to weaken on Wednesday in Vietnam (AP)

It was the first warning of its kind issued this year.

As Talim – with maximum sustained winds of 87mph — gradually moved away from Hong Kong in the afternoon, the observatory downgraded its warning for the city.

China’s National Meteorological Centre forecast the typhoon would make landfall in neighbouring Guangdong province and Hainan province on Monday night, before entering the Gulf of Tonkin and striking land again in the Guangxi region on Tuesday.

Talim is expected to weaken on Wednesday in Vietnam, it said.

In Hong Kong, the government received 32 reports of fallen trees and two reports of floods.

Residents were urged to stay away from the shoreline, the observatory said.