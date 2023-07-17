More Wagner troops roll into Belarus as part of deal that ended their mutiny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

More Wagner troops roll into Belarus as part of deal that ended their mutiny

By Press Association
Belarusian soldiers attend a training by mercenary fighters from Wagner private military company near Tsel village, about 55 miles south-east of Minsk (Belarusian Defence Ministry via VoenTV via AP)
Belarusian soldiers attend a training by mercenary fighters from Wagner private military company near Tsel village, about 55 miles south-east of Minsk (Belarusian Defence Ministry via VoenTV via AP)

More mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner military contractor have rolled into Belarus, continuing their relocation to the ex-Soviet nation following last month’s short-lived mutiny, monitors said.

Belaruski Hajun, a Belarusian activist group that monitors troops movements in Belarus, said a convoy of about 20 vehicles carrying Russian flags and Wagner insignia entered the country on Monday, heading towards a field camp that Belarusian authorities have offered to the company.

The group said it was the third Wagner convoy to enter the country since last week.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who brokered a deal that ended last month’s rebellion launched by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, has said that his country’s military could benefit from the mercenaries’ combat experience.

On Friday, Belarusian state TV broadcast video of Wagner instructors training Belarusian territorial defence forces at a firing range in the Asipovichy region, where the camp offered to Wagner is located.

Wagner chief
Yevgeny Prigozhin’s whereabouts are unclear (AP)

A Belarusian messaging app channel alleged last week that Mr Prigozhin spent a night at the camp near Tsel, about 55 miles south-east of Minsk, and posted a photo of him in a tent.

In the revolt that started on June 23 and lasted less than 24 hours, Mr Prigozhin’s mercenaries quickly swept through the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and captured the military headquarters there without firing a shot, before driving to within about 125 miles of Moscow.

Mr Prigozhin called it a “march of justice” to oust defence minister Sergei Shoigu and general staff chief general Valery Gerasimov, who demanded that Wagner sign contracts with the defence ministry.

The mutiny faced little resistance and the mercenaries downed at least six military helicopters and a command post aircraft, killing at least 10 airmen.

Mr Prigozhin ordered his troops back to their camps after striking a deal to end the rebellion in exchange for an amnesty for him and his men, and permission to move to Belarus. The terms of the deal and Mr Prigozhin’s fate remain unclear.

The Belarusian defence ministry did not say how many Wagner troops are in Belarus.

Mr Lukashenko has previously said it was up to Mr Prigozhin and Moscow to decide on a move to Belarus. The Kremlin has refrained from comment.

Wagner Group tanks
Wagner tanks parked ahead of their handover to the Russian military at an undisclosed location (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that Wagner troops had a choice between signing contracts with the defence ministry, moving to Belarus, or retiring from service.

Mr Putin said last week that he offered Wagner officers the option of continuing to serve as a single unit under their same commander when he met with them five days after the rebellion.

The Russian leader’s comments appeared to reflect his efforts to secure the loyalty of Wagner mercenaries, some of the most capable Russian forces in Ukraine, after the group’s brief revolt last month posed the most serious threat to his 23-year rule.

The Russian defence ministry said last week that Wagner was completing the handover of its weapons to the Russian military, part of efforts by Russian authorities to defuse the threat posed by the mercenaries that seemed to herald an end to their operations in Ukraine where they had played a prominent role as one of the most capable elements of Russian forces.