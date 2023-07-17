Microsoft and UK regulators seek more time to work on Activision deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Microsoft and UK regulators seek more time to work on Activision deal

By Press Association
The deal has already won approval in the European Union and a slew of countries (Alamy/PA)
Microsoft and British regulators have sought more time from a court as the US tech company uses a rare second chance to overcome opposition to its 69 billion dollar (£52.7 billion) bid for video game maker Activision Blizzard.

Lawyers for Microsoft and the Competition and Markets Authority tried to persuade a judge to delay a hearing planned after the CMA rejected the deal and Microsoft appealed.

The regulator later gave Microsoft more time to make its case for the blockbuster purchase of the Call Of Duty game maker to go through.

The deal has already won approval in the European Union and a slew of countries but has faced opposition from antitrust regulators in Britain and the United States.

Visitors pass an advert for the video game Call Of Duty
The UK blocked the deal on concerns that it would stifle competition in the small but fast-growing cloud gaming market.

Its position, however, appears to be softening.

The watchdog said last week that it is giving itself six extra weeks to consider Microsoft’s submission outlining new developments and “special reasons” why the deal should be approved.

Both sides had said they were asking the Competition Appeal Tribunal for the delay after a court in the US thwarted the Federal Trade Commission’s efforts to stop the acquisition.

Judge Marcus Smith indicated he would scrutinise the “troubling application” to delay the appeal after an earlier request was denied.

Judge Smith said he wanted assurances from the Competition and Markets Authority that the FTC’s failure to block the deal played no part in its reasoning for requesting a delay to give Microsoft another chance.

Another sign that momentum for the deal is growing came on Sunday when Microsoft said it has signed a 10-year agreement with Sony to keep the popular Call Of Duty video game series on the PlayStation console if the merger goes through.

The Call Of Duty series of games, made by Activision, has been a flashpoint in the battle over the acquisition.

Sony has fiercely resisted the deal by Microsoft, which makes the Xbox console, over worries that it would lose access to Call Of Duty.

As it tried to win over regulators around the world, Microsoft has been signing provisional deals to license Activision titles such as Call Of Duty to Nintendo and some cloud gaming providers.

Sony had been holding out until now.