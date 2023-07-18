On this day in 2018: Sam Warburton announces retirement from rugby union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

On this day in 2018: Sam Warburton announces retirement from rugby union

By Press Association
Sam Warburton, right, is one of only two players to have captained the British and Irish Lions on two separate tours (David Davies/PA)
Former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton announced his retirement from rugby union on this day in 2018 due to injuries at the age of 29.

Warburton, whose announcement was released jointly by the Welsh Rugby Union and his regional team Cardiff Blues, had undergone knee and neck surgery the previous year.

He said: “Unfortunately, after a long period of rest and rehabilitation, the decision to retire from rugby has been made with my health and well-being as a priority as my body is unable to give me back what I had hoped for on my return to training.”

Warburton’s final match was for the British and Irish Lions against New Zealand at Eden Park in 2017 when the series ended in a draw (David Davies/PA)

Warburton is one of only two players to have skippered the Lions on two separate tours, emulating England’s Martin Johnson, and never lost a Test series.

With Warburton as skipper, the Lions beat Australia 2-1 in 2013 and drew the 2017 series against New Zealand. He also led Wales to Six Nations glory twice, including the 2012 Grand Slam.

The Cardiff-born flanker, whose final match was in the drawn third Test against New Zealand at Eden Park in July 2017, also steered Wales to the 2011 World Cup semi-finals.

He captained his country in 49 of his 74 appearances and led the Lions five times.

Despite a long list of injuries throughout his playing career, Warburton was among the world’s best openside flankers, with fearless, critical work at the breakdown proving his major strength.

Current Wales head coach Warren Gatland, who appointed Warburton as Wales skipper in 2011 and to lead both Lions tours that the New Zealander was head coach of, led the tributes to Warburton.

“He is an outstanding rugby player and he has brought so much to the game, on and off the pitch,” Gatland said.

“His leadership, attitude and demeanour, along with his performances, have placed Sam up there as one of the best and most respected players in the world.”