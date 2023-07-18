Man and dog rescued by tuna boat after drifting for three months in Pacific

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man and dog rescued by tuna boat after drifting for three months in Pacific

By Press Association
Australian Tim Shaddock has his blood pressure taken after being rescued by a Mexican tuna boat in international waters (Grupomar/Atun Tuny/AP)
An Australian sailor who was adrift at sea with his dog for three months has been rescued by a Mexican tuna boat in international waters, the fishing vessel’s owner said.

Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock, 54, was on his stricken catamaran Aloha Toa in the Pacific about 1,200 miles from land when the crew of the boat from the Grupomar fleet spotted them, the company said in a statement.

Mr Shaddock and his dog Bella were in a “precarious” state when found, lacking provisions and shelter, the firm said.

The tuna boat’s crew gave them medical attention, food and hydration, it added.

Tim Shaddock sits with his dog Bella after being rescued
Grupomar did not say exactly when Mr Shaddock started his voyage or when he was rescued.

The tuna boat, captained by Oscar Meza Oregon, was expected to arrive in the Pacific coast port of Manzanillo on Tuesday with Mr Shaddock and Bella.

Antonio Suarez Gutierrez, Grupomar’s founder and president, said he was proud of his crew, praising them for their humanity in saving the life of someone in trouble.

Mr Shaddock told Australia’s Nine News television that he and his dog survived on raw fish and rainwater after a storm damaged his vessel and wiped out its electronics.

“I’ve been through a very difficult ordeal at sea and I’m just needing rest and good food because I’ve been alone at sea a long time,” a thin and bearded Mr Shaddock said in video broadcast by Nine on Sunday night Australian time.

Bella rolls on the deck after being rescued
“Otherwise, I’m in very good health,” he added.

The Sydney resident and his dog sailed from the Mexican city of La Paz for French Polynesia in April but the voyage ended within weeks, Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

In photographs of the rescue, Mr Shaddock is seen with a blood pressure cuff around his arm, holding a box of pain medication inside the fishing boat’s cabin.

In others, Bella is stretched out on the deck.