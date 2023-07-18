US announces cybersecurity labelling programme for smart devices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US announces cybersecurity labelling programme for smart devices

By Press Association
The United States and technology giants have launched an effort to bring in a nationwide cybersecurity certification and labelling programme to help consumers choose smart devices that are less vulnerable to hacking (PA)
The United States and technology giants have launched an effort to bring in a nationwide cybersecurity certification and labelling programme to help consumers choose smart devices that are less vulnerable to hacking.

Officials have likened the new US Cyber Trust Mark initiative – to be overseen by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), with industry participation voluntary — to the Energy Star programme, which rates appliances’ energy efficiency.

“It will allow Americans to confidently identify which internet and Bluetooth-connected devices are cybersecure,” deputy national security adviser Anne Neuberger told reporters in a pre-announcement briefing.

She listed Amazon, Google, Samsung and Logitech as some of the industry participants.

Devices including baby monitors, home security cameras, fitness trackers, TVs, refrigerators and smart climate control systems that meet the US government’s cybersecurity requirements will bear the “Cyber Trust” label from as early as next year, officials said.

FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the mark will give consumers “peace of mind” and benefit manufacturers, whose products would need to adhere to criteria set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology to qualify.

The FCC is launching a rule-making process to set the standards and seek public comment.

Besides carrying logos, participating devices will have QR codes that could be scanned for updated security information.

In a statement, the Consumer Technology Association said consumers can expect to see certification-ready products at the industry’s annual January show, CES 2024, once the FCC adopts final rules.

A senior Biden administration official said it is expected that products qualifying for the logo will undergo an annual re-certification.

A back view of the new Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone
Samsung has been listed as one of the industry participants (PA)

The Cyber Trust initiative was first announced in October after a meeting between White House and tech industry representatives.

The proliferation of so-called smart — or Internet of Things (IoT) — devices has coincided with growing cybercrime in which one insecure IoT device can often give a cyberintruder a dangerous foothold on a home network.

An April report from the cybersecurity firm Bitdefender and networking equipment company NetGear, based on their monitoring of smart homes, found that the most vulnerable IoT devices in 2022 were, far and away, smart TVs, followed by smart plugs, routers and digital video recorders.

Providers of numerous smart home devices often do not update and patch software fast enough to thwart newly emerging malware threats.

The Cyber Mark standards are expected to make clear which devices patch vulnerable software in a timely fashion and secure their communications to preserve privacy, officials said.

Also important will be informing consumers which devices are equipped to detect intrusions.