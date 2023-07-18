Classes cancelled and public transport halted as typhoon slams into China

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Classes cancelled and public transport halted as typhoon slams into China

By Press Association
A fallen tree blocks a road amid the passage of Typhoon Talim in Qinzhou in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (Hu Xingyu/Xinhua/AP)
Typhoon Talim has torn across the southern provinces of China, toppling trees and signboards before weakening to a tropical storm.

Talim landed in the coastal city of Beihai, Guangxi province, at 5.45am local time on Tuesday, with wind speeds of 56mph, according to state media, citing the regional meteorological bureau.

Local authorities in the cities of Fangchenggang and Beihai suspended classes, public transit and outdoor construction work as officials warned of torrential rains and storm surges.

In the city of Nanning, the national railway suspended 69 passenger trains, while 12 others trains were shifted to alternative routes.

Workers clear fallen trees and bamboo along railway tracks amid the passage of Typhoon Talim in Nanning in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region
On Chinese social media, residents of Beihai posted photographs of uprooted trees and motorbikes crushed under wind and rain-driven debris.

State broadcaster CCTV showed emergency workers clearing felled tree branches from streets and roads.

By Tuesday afternoon, the Hainan Provincial Meteorological Bureau lifted its typhoon warning, saying the typhoon weakened into a tropical storm at about noon.

According to China’s National Meteorological Centre, Talim is expected to weaken further as it moves to the northwest, dissipating into the hills of northern Vietnam on Wednesday.

Tourists walk in the rain as Typhoon Talim approaches in Macao in southern China on Monday
The centre said rainfall and gales are expected to continue to hit Southern Chinese provinces including Guangdong, Guangxi, Fujian.

As with much of the northern hemisphere, China has been hit by record temperatures as well as flooding this year.