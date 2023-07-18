Marilyn Manson to plead no contest to blowing his nose on videographer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marilyn Manson to plead no contest to blowing his nose on videographer

By Press Association
Marilyn Manson is accused of spitting and blowing his nose on a videographer at a 2019 concert (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Marilyn Manson will plead no contest to blowing his nose on a videographer at a 2019 concert, according to his lawyer.

The rock star, whose legal name is Brian Warner, was charged with two misdemeanour counts of simple assault stemming from the encounter at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on August 19, 2019.

A notice of intent has been filed saying that Manson is expected to plead no contest to only one charge, and that prosecutors would dismiss the other in the fully negotiated plea.

Manson will plead no contest to blowing his nose on a videographer (PA)

A no contest plea means Manson will not contest the charge and does not admit guilt.

Manson would face a sentence of a 1,200 US dollar (£916) fine with part of it suspended and 20 hours of community service within six months.

Manson would also need to avoid being arrested and notify local police of any performances in New Hampshire for two years.

A judge would have to accept the plea, which is expected to be entered on Thursday in Belknap County Superior Court. That is in place of a final pre-trial hearing that was scheduled in advance of his planned trial on August 7.

It is not clear whether Manson would be required to be in court or be allowed to participate via video. His lawyer, Kent Barker, said it would be up to the judge.

According to a police affidavit, Manson approached videographer Susan Fountain in the venue’s stage pit area, put his face close to her camera and spit a “big lougee” at her. She was struck on both hands with saliva.

He is also accused of approaching her a second time and blowing his nose on her arm and hands.

Prosecutors planned to dismiss the charge stemming from the first encounter, according to the notice.

Manson initially pleaded not guilty in 2021. His lawyer had said at the time that the type of filming Ms Fountain was doing commonly exposes videographers to “incidental contact” with bodily fluids.

“The defendant’s performance for the past 20 years are well known to include shocking and evocative antics similar to those that occurred here,” Mr Barker wrote. “The alleged victim consented to exposing herself to potential contact with sweat, saliva and phlegm in close quarters.”

Mr Barker also said Manson planned to argue that any contact related to spitting or sneezing was unintentional.

If Manson had gone to trial on the charges, each could have resulted in a jail sentence of less than a year and a 2,000 dollar (£1,529) fine if convicted.

Manson has also faced abuse accusations unrelated to the New Hampshire allegation in recent years. He has denied wrongdoing.

Evan Rachel Wood
Marilyn Manson’s ex-fiancee Evan Rachel Wood (PA)

In May, a judge threw out key sections of Manson’s lawsuit against his former fiancee, Westworld actor Evan Rachel Wood, claiming she fabricated public allegations that he sexually and physically abused her during their relationship and encouraged other women to do the same.

Manson’s suit, filed last year, alleges that Wood and another woman named as a defendant, Illma Gore, defamed Manson, intentionally caused him emotional distress and derailed his career in music, TV and film.

Several women have sued Manson in recent years with allegations of sexual and other abuse. Most have been dismissed or settled, including a suit filed by Game Of Thrones star Esme Bianco.