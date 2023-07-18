Spain fines Apple and Amazon £166m for elbowing out small retailers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spain fines Apple and Amazon £166m for elbowing out small retailers

By Press Association
The companies both said they planned to appeal (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Amazon and Apple have been fined a total of 194 million euros (£166.8 million) for colluding to box out competitors by favouring sales of Apple products directly from the online retail giant, Spain’s antitrust watchdog said.

Amazon and Apple reached agreements in 2018 that limited the free competition of third-party sellers who hawk Apple goods through Amazon’s platform for smaller retailers, according to Spain’s National Markets and Competition Commission, which oversees Spanish markets for antitrust violations.

“The investigated behaviours could be restricting competition in the sectors of the internet sale of electronic products, and the provision of marketing services to third-party retailers through online platforms (Marketplace) in Spain,” the regulator said.

The tech giants also limited the capacity for third parties to advertise Apple products on Amazon, according to Spanish regulators.

In addition, the companies are accused of reaching a deal that limited Amazon’s ability to direct advertising towards customers of Apple products or offer them products of competing electronics makers.

As a result, the watchdog said 90% of the third-party sellers of Apple products prior to the renewal of the Amazon-Apple distribution deal were forced off Amazon’s platform.

Apple was fined 143.6 million euros (£123.4 million), while Amazon received a fine of 50.5 million euros (£43.4 million).

The companies both said they planned to appeal.

“We also disagree with the Competition Authority’s suggestion that Amazon benefits by excluding sellers from our store,” Amazon said in a statement, adding that its business model relies on the success of its sellers, most of which are small businesses.

Amazon said customers benefited from the 2018 agreement with more listings of and bigger discounts for iPads and iPhones.

Apple said one of its objectives for signing the agreement was to combat counterfeiting and safety problems.

It noted that prior to the deal, it had sent Amazon hundreds of takedown notices for dodgy products.

“We stand behind our efforts to protect consumers,” Apple said.

Europe has led the way in cracking down on Big Tech companies over allegations of abusing their dominant market positions, with numerous antitrust investigations launched by the European Union and national authorities.

Two years ago, Italy fined Apple and Amazon more than 200 million euros (£172 million) for using the 2018 agreement to restrict competition in the sale of Apple- and Beats-branded products, in violation of EU rules.