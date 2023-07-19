Trump jokes about becoming legal ‘expert’ as third indictment looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Trump jokes about becoming legal ‘expert’ as third indictment looms

By Press Association
Former President Donald Trump speaks to campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
Former President Donald Trump speaks to campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Former US president Donald Trump joked about his legal challenge while campaigning in Iowa on Tuesday, hours after announcing he had been told he was the target of another investigation.

His appearance at an Elks Lodge in Cedar Rapids came after he posted on his Truth Social platform he had received a letter on Sunday, informing him he was the target of special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, as well as events leading up to the riot at the US Capitol on January 6 2021.

Any criminal indictment, which often follow such letters, would be Mr Trump’s third since March – he has been indicted in New York and Florida with further potential charges in a separate election interference investigation nearing its conclusion in Georgia.

CORRECTION Election 2024 Trump
Donald Trump leaves his appearance in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

He told his audience at the Republican county meeting: “I didn’t know practically what a subpoena was and grand juries. Now I’m becoming an expert.”

He incorporated his latest legal woes into his usual stump speech mixture of grievance, lies about the 2020 election, criticism of President Joe Biden and his agenda for a second term.

Taping an interview with Fox News, he told host Sean Hannity he was frustrated by the charges and took the opportunity to attack his opponents.

“It bothers me,” he said. “The DOJ (Department of Justice) has become a weapon for the Democrats.”

CORRECTION Election 2024 Trump
Supporters listen to former president Donald Trump (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Iowa, with its caucuses just six months away, is a critical state for Mr Trump – his party’s decisive early front-runner – and his rivals.

Early polling shows him ahead of his closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, by at least 20 to 30 points.

“They are never leaving us because they want to make America great again,” he told local radio before his speech.

“They’re with us. They have a passion like nobody’s ever had.

“The people of our great country, they fully understand what’s going (on). It’s election interference. It’s a weaponisation of justice.”