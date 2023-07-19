North Korea silent about fate of US soldier who crossed border

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

North Korea silent about fate of US soldier who crossed border

By Press Association
The US soldier crossed into North Korea during a tour in the border village of Panmunjom (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
The US soldier crossed into North Korea during a tour in the border village of Panmunjom (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

North Korea remains silent about the highly unusual entry of an American soldier across its heavily fortified border with South Korea, but has test-fired short-range missiles in its latest weapons display.

Nearly a day after the soldier bolted into North Korea during a tour in the border village of Panmunjom, there was no word on the fate of Private 2nd Class Travis King, the first known American detained in the North in nearly five years.

The North’s missile launches on Wednesday morning were seen as a protest at the deployment of a US nuclear-armed submarine in South Korea the previous day and were not likely to be related to Pte King’s border crossing.

“It’s likely that North Korea will use the soldier for propaganda purposes in the short-term and then as a bargaining chip in the mid-to-long term,” Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies in South Korea, said.

Visitors pass a wire fence in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea
The soldier bolted into North Korea during a tour in the border village of Panmunjom (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Pte King, 23, was a cavalry scout with the 1st Armoured Division who had served nearly two months in a South Korean prison for assault.

He was released on July 10 and was being sent home on Monday to Fort Bliss, Texas, where he could have faced additional military discipline and discharge from the service.

He was escorted as far as customs but left the airport before boarding his plane.

It was not clear how he spent the hours until joining the Panmunjom tour and running across the border on Tuesday afternoon.

A bus advertising a DMZ tour in Paju, South Korea
Tours of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) run from South Korea (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

The US army released his name and limited information after Pte King’s family was notified.

Pte King’s mother told ABC News that she was shocked when she heard her son had crossed into North Korea.

“I can’t see Travis doing anything like that,” Claudine Gates, of Racine, Wisconsin, said.

Ms Gates said the army told her on Tuesday morning of her son’s entrance to North Korea. She said she last heard from her son “a few days ago,” when he told her he would return soon to Fort Bliss. She added she just wanted “him to come home”.

US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin
US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin said his foremost concern was for the soldier’s well-being (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the US government was working with North Korean counterparts to “resolve this incident”.

The American-led UN Command said on Tuesday that the US soldier was believed to be in North Korean custody.

“We’re closely monitoring and investigating the situation,” US defence secretary Lloyd Austin told a Pentagon news conference, noting that his foremost concern was for the soldier’s well-being.

“This will develop in the next several days and hours, and we’ll keep you posted,” he said.

A TV screen shows a North Korean missile launch
The North’s missile launches were not thought to be related to Pte King’s border crossing (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

It was not known whether and how the US and North Korea, who have no diplomatic relations, would hold talks.

In the past, Sweden, which has an embassy in Pyongyang, provided consular services for other Americans detained in North Korea. But its embassy’s Swedish diplomatic staff had reportedly not returned to North Korea since the country imposed a Covid-19 lockdown in early 2020 and ordered all foreigners to leave.

Some observers say North Korea and the US could still communicate via Panmunjom or the North Korean mission at the UN in New York.

Cases of Americans or South Koreans defecting to North Korea are rare, although more than 30,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea to avoid political oppression and economic difficulties since the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War.