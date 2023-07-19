Russia targets Ukraine Black Sea port of Odesa for second night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Russia targets Ukraine Black Sea port of Odesa for second night

By Press Association
Ukrainian officials described Russia’s attack on Odesa as ‘powerful’ (Jae C Hong/AP)
Ukrainian officials described Russia’s attack on Odesa as ‘powerful’ (Jae C Hong/AP)

Russia launched an intense series of night-time air attacks sending drones and missiles towards locations across Ukraine, and targeting the southern port city of Odesa for a second night in a row, Ukrainian officials have said.

Meanwhile, Russian emergency officials in Crimea said that more than 2,200 people were evacuated from four villages because of a fire at a military facility.

The blaze also caused the closure of a main arterial road, according to Sergey Aksyonov, the Russia-appointed head of the region, which was annexed in 2014.

He did not specific a cause for the fire at the facility in Kirovsky district, which came two days after an attack on a bridge linking Russia to the peninsula which the Kremlin has blamed on Ukraine.

“A difficult night of air attacks for all of Ukraine,” said Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, in a statement on Telegram.

Ukrainian authorities reported more drones and missiles sent against more parts of Ukraine than in recent days.

Mr Popko said the attacks had been especially fierce in Odesa for a second consecutive night.

The grain storage terminal at the Odesa Sea Port
Russia targeted the southern port city of Odesa for the second night in a row (Kostiantyn Liberov/AP)

Odesa’s regional governor Oleh Kiper said the details of damage and possible casualties following Russia’s “powerful” attack in the region would be provided later.

Russia also attacked Kyiv with Iranian-made Shahed drones but with “no result”, Mr Popko said. Ukrainian air defence intercepted all the drones aimed at the capital and a preliminary investigation showed there were no casualties.

In Ukraine’s Zhytomyr region, Russian drone attacks damaged some infrastructure and private homes, according to regional governor Vitalii Bunechko. No casualties were reported.

Officials in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava and Kirovohradskyi also reported attacks.

Damaged parts of the Crimean bridge connecting the Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait
Russia blames Ukraine for a July 17 strike on the Kerch Bridge linking Russia with the Crimea (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP)

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that the military had intercepted 13 out of 16 Kalibr cruise missiles, 23 out of 32 fired Shahed-drones, and one Kh-59 missile.

According to the report, Russia also fired eight cruise missiles Kh-22 and six high-precision Oniks missiles, with the Oniks missiles directed at infrastructure in the Odesa region.

The latest barrage came a day after Russia carried out what Moscow’s defence ministry described as a “strike of retribution” on Ukrainian military facilities near Odesa and the coastal city of Mykolaiv, using sea-launched precision weapons.

Russia blames Ukraine for a July 17 strike on the Kerch Bridge, which links Russia with the Crimea, and is a key artery for military and civilian supplies.

Ukraine’s top security agency appeared tacitly to admit to a role in the July 17 attack, but stopped short of directly claiming responsibility, echoing their responses after previous similar attacks on the Kerch Bridge.