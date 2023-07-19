Chinese e-retailer Temu files lawsuit in US against rival Shein

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chinese e-retailer Temu files lawsuit in US against rival Shein

By Press Association
Shein has grabbed the largest share of the fast fashion market in the US, according to Temu (Richard Drew/AP)
Chinese e-commerce retailer Temu has filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts accusing its rival Shein of violating US antitrust law by preventing garment makers from working with it.

Temu, which is owned by popular Chinese e-commerce site Pinduoduo, is alleging that Shein has compelled clothing manufacturers to submit to unfair supply chain arrangements preventing them from working with Temu after it entered the US market in 2022.

Shein and Temu are fast-growing online shopping platforms.

Shein has grabbed the largest share of the fast fashion market in the US, at over 50%, according to Temu’s complaint.

Temu is the most downloaded app in the US, according to the website data.ai, formerly App Annie, which tracks app rankings. It offers everything from apparel to household goods at similarly competitive prices.

“Shein has engaged in a campaign of threats, intimidation, false assertions of infringement, and attempts to impose baseless, punitive fines and has forced exclusive dealing arrangements on clothing manufacturers,” according to the complaint Temu filed on July 14 with the US district court for the district of Massachusetts.

In an emailed statement, Temu said that Shein also punished merchants who worked with Temu by imposing “extrajudicial fines” and forced retailers to assign their intellectual property rights to Shein, which could then seek to enforce these rights against those who also operated on Temu.

“For a long time, we have exercised significant restraint and refrained from pursuing legal actions. However, Shein’s escalating attacks leave us no choice but to take legal measures to defend our rights and the rights of those merchants doing business on Temu, as well as the consumers’ rights to a wide variety of affordable products,” the retailer said in the statement.

Shein did not immediately respond with a comment, although it previously said the case was “without merit” and that the firm would defend itself against the allegations.

Earlier, Shein sued Temu in Illinois, asserting that it had engaged in deceptive business practices and created impostor pages that violated copyrights and trademarks.

China’s regulators have cracked down on the widespread practice by internet firms in the country of forcing retailers, brands and suppliers to work exclusively with them.

Both Shein and Temu have gained attention as imports to the US via their platforms have surged.

Just days ago, a filing in California by three US fashion designers accused Shein of copyright infringement so aggressive that it amounted to racketeering.

The filing alleges the company has violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act, better known as RICO, a law originally crafted to prosecute organised crime.

A Congressional report published last month questioned both companies’ compliance with efforts to prevent goods made by forced labour from being sold on their platforms.

An anonymous coalition of brands and human rights advocates called Shut Down Shein has been lobbying lawmakers seeking to increase scrutiny on the fast fashion site.