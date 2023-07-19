Tommy Fleetwood hoping to mount strong Open challenge in memory of late mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tommy Fleetwood hoping to mount strong Open challenge in memory of late mother

By Press Association
Tommy Fleetwood is hoping to shine in an Open close to home (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tommy Fleetwood hopes to produce a special performance in memory of his late mother as he targets Open victory in his native north west this week.

It is a year this week since the Southport player’s mother Sue died, and Fleetwood wants to mark the anniversary with a strong showing in front of family and friends at Royal Liverpool.

The 32-year-old will begin his latest Open campaign at 9.47am on Thursday, playing alongside world number one Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott in the opening round in Hoylake.

Tommy Fleetwood
Fleetwood spoke to media ahead of the Open on Wednesday (Peter Byrne/PA)

“It’ll be different,” said Fleetwood, who is currently ranked 21st in the world, at a press conference. “It’ll be a year on Friday.

“We know that that’s coming up. It would be nice to think she’s watching over.

“It’ll be a special event. I would love to play well and I would love to give myself a chance come Saturday and Sunday and have something to aim for in that sense.

“Everybody is doing really well – I have a great family and a lot of support, and my dad is out here.

“I think the best thing is seeing how well he’s doing and obviously giving him something to enjoy watching this week.”

Fleetwood made his Open debut at Hoylake in 2014 but missed the cut, as he did at St Andrews the following year and Troon in 2016.

He failed to shine in another Open close to home at Birkdale in 2017, when he finished in a tie for 27th, but his runner-up showing at Portrush in 2019 and a tied-fourth placing at St Andrews last year underlined his pedigree.

Fleetwood said: “Winning a major is a dream, or winning The Open is a huge, huge dream.

“No matter where that is, that’s always something I’ve visualised and always thought about but, having the opportunity to do it so close to where you grew up, is something that’s very unique and very special.

“For sure I’ve pictured it a lot and visualised it a lot. I just haven’t done it yet in person, so that’s hopefully the next thing.”

Fleetwood believes his grouping for the opening two rounds will help bring the best out of him.

He said: “The first thing you always do is look at the draw, and I was very happy with the guys that I’m playing with – great golfers, both very, very good at winning tournaments and stuff.

“It’s always good to be around those people that are at the top of the game and make sure you’re always trying to keep pace with them.”