Suspected underground gas explosion rips open roads in Johannesburg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Suspected underground gas explosion rips open roads in Johannesburg

By Press Association
Emergency services gather at the scene of the explosion (AP Photo/ Shiraaz Mohamed)
Emergency services gather at the scene of the explosion (AP Photo/ Shiraaz Mohamed)

A suspected underground gas explosion has ripped open roads and overturned more than 20 vehicles in South Africa.

Authorities said the blast during the evening rush hour in Johannesburg has injured at least nine people who were sent to hospital. Their injuries were said to be non-life threatening.

Meanwhile, others were being evacuated from the area amid fears of a second explosion or that multi-story buildings in a rundown part of the city could collapse.

An overturned vehicle at the scene
Cars were left overturned by the blast (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed)

Huge cracks and holes had opened in the middle of roads, some so big that vehicles slid down into them.

“Buildings are in danger of collapsing,” said Panyaza Lesufi, the premier of Gauteng province where Johannesburg is located. “The damage is extensive.”

Mr Lesufi said he had counted 23 vehicles flipped over by the explosion.

He said that gas was suspected to be the cause of the explosion but it was not clear if it was from a leak in the city’s underground pipes or from another, undetermined source.

The explosion happened at 5pm local time as many people were gathering on the street to catch a minibus taxi home. Several minibus taxis and other cars were lying on their sides or backs, some even on top of each other.

A large hole left in the road after the explosion
A large hole left in the road after the explosion (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed)

Witnesses said people were already inside some of the minibuses when they were thrown into the air by the explosion.

One man, who did not give his name, told television station eNCA that he was in his car when he heard “a big sound”.

“The next thing, I was in the air and my car was overturning,” he said.

Emergency crews are still searching through some of the mangled, overturned vehicles and nearby buildings and Mr Lesufi said there could be more injured people. He said it was surprising but a relief that no deaths have been reported.

Mr Lesufi said rescue workers are worried about the amount of gas that had leaked out.

Minibus taxis lie on their side at the scene of the suspected gas explosion
Minibus taxis lie on their side at the scene of the suspected gas explosion (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed)

“This place is still dangerous,” Mr Lesufi said.

In the immediate moments after the explosion on the busy Bree Street in Johannesburg city centre, people were seen running as smoke poured out of a crack in the road.

Earlier this month, a toxic nitrate gas leak killed 17 people, including at least three children, in an informal settlement on the outskirts of Johannesburg. That was blamed on an illegal gold processing operation in the settlement.