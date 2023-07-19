New Zealand gunman kills two people on eve of Women’s World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

New Zealand gunman kills two people on eve of Women’s World Cup

By Press Association
Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the Fifa Women’s World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand (Abbie Parr/AP/PA)
Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the Fifa Women’s World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand (Abbie Parr/AP/PA)

A gunman killed two people before he died on Thursday at a construction site in Auckland, New Zealand, as the nation prepared to host games in the Fifa Women’s World Cup football tournament.

Police said there were also multiple injuries during the incident, which took place near the hotel where Team Norway has been staying.

Acting Police Superintendent Sunny Patel said the man began shooting at the site on lower Queen Street at about 7.20am. Police swarmed the area and closed off streets.

New Zealand Gunman
Armed New Zealand police officers stand at a road block in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand (Abbie Parr/AP/PA)

Supt Patel said the man moved through the building, firing at people there.

“Upon reaching the upper levels of the building, the male has contained himself within the elevator shaft and our staff have attempted to engage with him,” Supt Patel said in a statement. “Further shots were fired from the male and he was located deceased a short time later.”

It was not immediately clear if police had shot the gunman or he had killed himself.

Supt Patel said that while alarming, the incident was isolated and did not pose a national security risk.

The incident comes as many football teams were gathering in New Zealand for the Fifa Women’s World Cup. The opening match is scheduled for Thursday between New Zealand and Norway.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins cancelled a planned trip to the city of Hamilton and was preparing to brief media on the situation.

Team Norway captain Maren Mjelde said people woke up quickly when a helicopter began hovering outside the hotel window.

“We felt safe the whole time,” she said in a statement. “Fifa has a good security system at the hotel, and we have our own security officer in the squad. Everyone seems calm and we are preparing as normal for the game tonight.”