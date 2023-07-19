Increased police presence but World Cup events unaffected after NZ shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Increased police presence but World Cup events unaffected after NZ shooting

By Press Association
A gunman killed two people before he died on Thursday at a construction site in Auckland (Abbie Parr/AP)
A gunman killed two people before he died on Thursday at a construction site in Auckland (Abbie Parr/AP)

An increased police presence will be seen around Auckland as the Women’s World Cup gets underway after a shooting at a construction site in the city left three people dead.

New Zealand Police reported that a gunman had killed two people before he died and there were also multiple injuries during the incident, which came just hours before co-hosts New Zealand were due to kick off the tournament against Norway at Eden Park.

Addressing media in New Zealand on Thursday morning, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said: “Clearly with the FIFA World Cup kicking off this evening there are a lot of eyes on Auckland.

“The government has spoken to FIFA organisers this morning and the tournament will proceed as planned.

“Aucklanders and those watching around the world can be assured that the police have neutralised the threat and they are not seeking anybody else in relation to the incident.

“New Zealanders’ safety and the safety of our visitors is our first priority.

“There will be an increased police presence obviously around Auckland to provide public reassurance, but the police have indicated that they don’t think there is an ongoing security or safety risk.”

In the wake of the incident, New Zealand Football tweeted: “New Zealand Football are shocked by the incident in Auckland CBD this morning.

“We can confirm that all of the Football Ferns team and staff are safe but we will not be able to comment further while details are still emerging.

“Please refer to New Zealand Police for further information. Preparations for the game tonight at Eden Park will continue as planned.”

The US Women’s Team also confirmed the safety of its players and staff.

The US Soccer Comms Account tweeted: “Regarding the incident in downtown Auckland, all of our USWNT players and staff are accounted for and safe.

“Our security team is in communication with local authorities and we are proceeding with our daily schedule.”

New Zealand Police earlier wrote on Twitter: “Police have contained a serious incident that unfolded at a construction site in Auckland’s CBD this morning.

“Multiple injuries have been reported and at this stage we can confirm two people have died. The male offender is also deceased. Police are now commencing an investigation into what has occurred this morning.

“Cordons remain in place and we are continuing to ask the public to stay away from the area as our work continues.”