Declan Rice cheered in Arsenal debut as Gunners thump MLS All-Stars 5-0

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Declan Rice cheered in Arsenal debut as Gunners thump MLS All-Stars 5-0

By Press Association
Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, right, hugs team-mate Gabriel Martinelli (Alex Brandon/AP)
Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, right, hugs team-mate Gabriel Martinelli (Alex Brandon/AP)

Big money signing Declan Rice made his first Arsenal appearance as his new side opened their US tour by comprehensively beating Wayne Rooney’s MLS All-Stars.

The 24-year-old midfielder completed his £105million switch from West Ham on Saturday and just four days later made his bow 3,660 miles away from the Emirates Stadium.

Rice was introduced as a second half substitute in Washington DC as Arsenal swept aside the Rooney-managed MLS All-Stars 5-0 in sweltering conditions.

Gabriel Jesus’ audacious clipped effort gave the Gunners an early lead that Leandro Trossard added to with a lasered effort from the edge of the box.

Jorginho’s penalty, a fine Gabriel Martinelli finish and Kai Havertz’s first goal in an Arsenal shirt completed the win on a night when new boys Jurrien Timber and Rice made their first appearance for the club.

There was a hearty Arsenal contingent at Audi Field, where director Josh Kroenke received a warm cheer before Rooney, the Manchester United and England great, was jeered.

The Gunners supporters in attendance only had to wait five minutes before celebrating a moment of magic.

The All-Stars appeared to have stopped a dangerous attack, only for Jesus to meet a loose ball with an audacious clipped effort from the edge of the box that curled in off the far post.

Rooney’s side responded with determination but were unable to unlock the visitors, who extended their lead midway through the first half.

Bukayo Saka was sent behind down the right and passed across to Trossard, who cut away from his man and scored a thumping right-footed drive from 22 yards.

Arsenal’s opening goalscorers nearly combined for a third soon after but Jesus could only head Trossard’s deep cross into the side netting.

Impressive Trossard sent a free-kick just wide before an opening period that somehow featured five bookings was called to an end.

Within seconds of the restart a Tim Parker handball gave Arsenal the chance to score a third.

Jorginho scored the resulting spot-kick and the Gunners will be hoping Trossard avoided any major issue after limping off in the 55th minute.

Referee Ted Unkel did not award another Arsenal penalty despite the VAR advising him to review a decision, instead indicating for the visitors to make their planned substitutions.

Timber came on for his first appearance and Rice received the biggest cheer.

Arsenal continued to control proceedings and Martinelli coolly struck home in the 84th minute after being played in by an excellent Martin Odegaard pass.

Havertz completed the one-sided victory when controlling and finishing from close range in the 89th minute.