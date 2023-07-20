Ukraine and Pakistan call for restoration of Black Sea grain deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukraine and Pakistan call for restoration of Black Sea grain deal

By Press Association
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, right, with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, at the foreign ministry in Islamabad (Pakistan Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP/PA)
The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Pakistan have called for the restoration of the Black Sea grain initiative to ensure global food security, days after Russia halted the wartime deal that had allowed grain to flow from Ukraine.

The two sides made the demand at a news conference after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after arriving on his first visit to the Islamic nation.

Pakistan has been a regular importer of wheat from Kyiv in recent years — as much as one million tons in 2021 by Mr Kuleba’s estimate.

The grain deal, negotiated in July 2022 among Turkey, the UN and Russia, had allowed grain to flow to countries in Asia, the Middle East and Africa where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices have pushed more people into poverty.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, right, plants a tree with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in the garden of the foreign ministry in Islamabad, Pakistan (Pakistan Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP/PA)

Russia announced on Monday it was pulling out of the deal, and on Wednesday, Russian strikes on Ukraine’s southern port areas destroyed some of its critical grain export infrastructure as well as 60,000 tons of grain that was designated for China.

Mr Kuleba said at the news conference that the Russian strikes mean “60,000 tons of grain will never make it to the people who want to buy bread at a reasonable price and as prices go up”.

He said his country has made some progress in improving land corridors for exporting its grain but that the best way remains by sea. He said Russia wanted to replace Ukrainian grain on the global market, and that “Russia is increasing its exports of grain, making more money for its war machine”.

Mr Kuleba thanked Pakistan for providing his country with humanitarian aid when it was most needed and at a time when Pakistan itself was struggling economically.

“But this is what friends do, they help each other in times of the greatest need,” Mr Kuleba said.

Both foreign ministers underlined their countries’ desire to continue the Black Sea grain deal. Mr Butto-Zardari said he would contact representatives of the UN, Turkey and Russia to discuss the matter.

“We believe that prolonged conflict brings immense hardship and suffering to civilian populations. We hope, therefore, that peace will prevail so that the people of Ukraine and Russia can enjoy peace dividends,” the Pakistani foreign minister said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shakes hands with Dmytro Kuleba (Pakistan Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP/PA)

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said Pakistan is ready to support peace initiatives.

“The Ukraine conflict has also brought difficulties for developing countries and the Global South, particularly in terms of fuel, food and fertiliser shortages.

“Pakistan is no exception. We, therefore, have a vested interest in promoting peace and reconciliation,” Mr Bhutto-Zardari said.