Four officers killed as suicide bombers attack Pakistan police

By Press Association
A security member stands guard inside a damaged police compound after a suicide bomber attack in the Bara Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan (Qazi Rauf/AP/PA)
Two suicide bombers attacked a sprawling compound housing a police station and government offices in north-west Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least four police officers and wounding 11 other people.

The attack occurred in the Bara neighbourhood bordering Afghanistan, provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat said.

Rescuers said part of the compound collapsed after the bombing, burying a police officer whose body was later retrieved.

The explosive vest worn by one of the suicide bombers detonated when police opened fire after coming under attack, Mr Hayat said.

Security members arrive after the suicide bombing in the police compound in north-west Pakistan (Qazi Rauf/AP/PA)

A total of four officers were killed and 11 others were wounded, hospital officials said.

Gunshots were heard after the bombing, said Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for the provincial emergency service, and an exchange of gunfire followed. The wounded people included police officers and civilians, officials said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack. In a statement, he praised the police officers, saying they “thwarted the evil intentions of the terrorists by stopping the suspects and risking their lives”.

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

The site of a suicide bombing attack in the police compound in the Bara Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan (Qazi Rauf/AP/PA)

The attack came hours after the Pakistani Taliban fatally shot two police officers and wounded two others in an overnight gun attack at a roadside checkpoint in the city of Peshawar.

The gun attack took place in Regi Model Town, area police chief Arshad Khan said. A search was launched for the attackers, who fled in the darkness, he said.

The Pakistani Taliban also claimed responsibility for the attack in Peshawar.

The two attacks came two days after a suicide car bomber targeted a truck carrying security forces in Peshawar, wounding six soldiers and two civilians.

The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but an ally of the Afghan Taliban. They have become emboldened since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 as US and Nato troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.

The Pakistani Taliban have been demanding stricter enforcement of Islamic laws in Pakistan, the release of their members from government custody and a reduced military presence in Pakistan’s former tribal regions.

Pakistan’s military last week warned the Afghan Taliban of an “effective response” by government forces if they fail to stop harbouring militants who plot cross-border attacks from Afghanistan.

The army chief, General Asim Munir, issued a stern warning on Friday after two militant attacks killed 12 Pakistani soldiers in the country’s southwestern Baluchistan province, which also borders Afghanistan.