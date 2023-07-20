Wyndham Clark sees funny side as iPad intervenes to hamper Open progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wyndham Clark sees funny side as iPad intervenes to hamper Open progress

By Press Association
US Open champion Wyndham Clark had a mishap on the 14th hole at Royal Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
US Open winner Wyndham Clark saw the funny side after claiming an unfortunate deflection off someone’s tablet device led to an embarrassing fluffed shot on day one at the Open.

The 29-year-old American, playing his first major since last month’s memorable triumph at the Los Angeles Country Club, got his feet tangled and hardly moved the ball from thick rough on the 14th hole at Royal Liverpool on Thursday.

The ball had landed there after a wayward tee shot took a ricochet.

From there a bogey five was an acceptable outcome, avoiding serious damage on his way to a three-under-par 68.

Clark said: “(I was) a little unfortunate off the tee. Obviously hitting the guy is never good, but it really went into a bad spot.

“If I didn’t hit the guy, it probably would have been in fine grass and I would have been able to hit it up near the green.

“I had an awful lie and hit it about two feet, then got very fortunate I didn’t go in the bunker.

“Getting up and down and making about a 20-footer really is a round-saver. Making that putt made me feel like I regained the momentum.”

Wyndham Clark
Clark carded a 68 in his opening round (David Davies/PA)

Asked if the person he hit was all right, he told reporters: “Yes, it hit his iPad, didn’t hit him.”

That question was then followed up with another about the state of the electronic item.

Laughing, Clark added: “I don’t care now. It screwed me up!”