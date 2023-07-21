Two killed in New Zealand shooting were co-workers of gunman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Two killed in New Zealand shooting were co-workers of gunman

By Press Association
Police interview construction workers in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland (New Zealand Herald via AP)
The two men who were killed at a New Zealand construction site were in their 40s and had worked alongside the gunman before he went on his rampage, police have said.

Court records also detailed the gunman’s violent past.

New Zealanders are still in shock over the shooting on Thursday, which closed part of Auckland hours before the opening game of the Women’s World Cup, which was held in the city under increased security.

The gunman stormed the high-rise building in the early morning, opening fire on terrified workers before dying after a police shootout.

An officer who was shot and wounded in the encounter is in a stable condition in hospital.

Three civilians also remain in hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while two more have been released, authorities said.

Armed police
Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women’s World Cup (AP)

Police have yet to formally identify the gunman but did not dispute reports it was Matu Reid, 24, who was serving a home detention sentence but had an exemption to work at the building site.

Court records obtained by news organisation Stuff show Reid was found guilty of domestic violence after beating and strangling his then-girlfriend in 2021.

The records indicate he used weapons including scissors and a wine bottle, punched her, kicked her in the stomach and squeezed her throat for about 10 seconds, causing her to fear for her life.

Reid said something along the lines of: “You don’t know what I’m capable of,” to the woman, the records show, according to Stuff. The woman escaped from Reid and called police.

A judge in March sentenced Reid to five months’ home detention.

“I do not want to send a young man like you, with a limited history, to prison,” the judge said in his sentencing notes. “I think it would be counter-productive and actually set you down the wrong path.”

Shooting scene
The gunman was killed by officers (AP)

Police did not say if there was an immediate trigger for the man’s rampage, although some media reported he had recently been sacked from his job at the building site.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the shooting was an isolated act, and the Fifa football tournament opened as scheduled on Thursday night with a game between the home team and Norway.

New Zealand has tight gun laws, imposed in 2019 after the country’s worst mass shooting prompted a sea change in attitudes toward firearms.

In that attack, a gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers at two Christchurch mosques during Friday prayers.

The prime minister at the time, Jacinda Ardern, vowed to ban most semiautomatic weapons within a month and she succeeded, with only a single member of Parliament voting against the ban.

A subsequent buyback scheme saw gun owners hand over more than 50,000 of the newly banned weapons to police in exchange for cash.

Officers said the gunman in Thursday’s attack had used a type of shotgun that is not banned under the new laws.

But he did not have a gun licence and so should not have been in possession of a firearm, police added.