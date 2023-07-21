Search goes on for ‘lioness’ on the loose in Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Search goes on for ‘lioness’ on the loose in Germany

By Press Association
Animal experts have joined police in the search in Berlin’s Zehlendorf district (dpa via AP)
German authorities hope an expert on animal tracks will join the hunt for an elusive and potentially dangerous animal – suspected to be a lioness – spotted on the edge of Berlin.

Police used helicopters, drones and infrared cameras to search for the animal, with a vet and hunters also part of the effort, which has stretched into a second day.

They were first alerted to the animal in Kleinmachnow, just outside Berlin’s city limits, at around midnight on Wednesday when people reported what appeared to be a big cat chasing a wild boar.

The informants also provided a video. Based on that and a subsequent sighting of their own, the police concluded that the animal was apparently a lioness.

But the creature has proved elusive in the flat, wooded area on the boundary between Berlin and the surrounding state of Brandenburg.

Lioness search
There is no sign of the animal so far (TNN/dpa via AP)

Kleinmachnow mayor Michael Grubert told local public broadcaster rbb late on Thursday that authorities would try to comb the forest with “professional animal track searchers”.

“We have to say that this can’t carry on for days,” he said, adding that he expected the search to “intensify” on Friday.

However, the municipality said on Friday that it has still to find an animal track expert, German news agency dpa reported.

It was also unclear whether a hair found on Thursday on a tree would provide evidence pointing to the animal.

Police in Brandenburg state tweeted on Friday morning that the search had been unsuccessful during the night and was continuing. They urged people to call an emergency number if they see the animal.

Officers have said that none of the zoos, animals shelters, circuses or other facilities they checked was missing a lioness, and authorities say they have no information on one being privately owned in the area.

Mr Grubert says the aim is to catch the animal, if necessary by tranquilising it.

Not everyone is taking the search seriously.

Police spokesperson Kerstin Schroder told rbb that young people had played a loud recording of lion roars on a Bluetooth device during the night.

“That helps neither the municipality nor the police in the search for the animal,” she said.