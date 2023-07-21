Biden picks female admiral to lead navy, official says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Biden picks female admiral to lead navy, official says

By Press Association
Vice chief of US naval operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti (Jim Cleveland/US navy via AP/PA)
Vice chief of US naval operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti (Jim Cleveland/US navy via AP/PA)

US President Joe Biden has chosen Admiral Lisa Franchetti to lead the navy, a senior administration official has said.

If confirmed, she would be the first woman to be a US military service chief.

Mr Biden’s decision to choose Ms Franchetti, an admiral with broad command and executive experience, goes against the recommendation of his Pentagon chief, but he is selecting an officer whom insiders had considered the top choice for the job.

Ms Franchetti, the current vice chief of operations for the navy, would become the first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Biden Artificial Intelligence
US President Joe Biden has choose Lisa Franchetti to lead the US navy (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recommended that Mr Biden select Admiral Samuel Paparo, the current commander of the Navy’s Pacific Fleet, several US officials said last month.

But instead, the administration official said Mr Biden is nominating Mr Paparo to lead US Indo-Pacific Command. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the nomination has not been made public.

The administration official said Mr Biden chose Ms Franchetti based on the broad scope of her experience at sea and ashore, including a number of high-level policy and administrative jobs.

Ms Franchetti’s nomination will join the list of hundreds of military moves that are being held up by Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama.

He is blocking confirmation of military officers in protest of a Defence Department policy that pays for travel when a service member has to go out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care.

Ms Franchetti is expected to serve as the acting chief beginning next month when Admiral Michael Gilday, the current top navy officer, retires as planned.

Several woman have served as military service secretaries as political appointees, but never as their top uniformed officer. Admiral Linda L Fagan is currently the commandant of the Coast Guard. She, however, is not a member of the Joint Staff.

A surface warfare officer, Ms Franchetti has commanded at all levels, heading US 6th Fleet and US Naval Forces Korea.

She was the second woman to be promoted to four-star admiral, and she undertook multiple deployments, including as commander of a naval destroyer and two stints as aircraft carrier strike group commander.

Mr Paparo, who if confirmed would replace Admiral John Aquilino, is a naval aviator and a TOPGUN graduate with more than 6,000 flight hours in navy fighter jets and 1,100 landings on aircraft carriers. He was commissioned into the navy in 1987.

Prior to his Pacific tour, he was commander of naval forces in the Middle East, based in Bahrain, and also previously served as director of operations at US Central Command in Florida.

The administration official said Mr Biden will also nominate Vice Admiral James Kilby to be the vice chief of the Navy.