DeSantis says Capitol riot was not an insurrection but a ‘protest’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

DeSantis says Capitol riot was not an insurrection but a ‘protest’

By Press Association
Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis downplayed the 2021 attack on the US Capitol (Sean Rayford/AP/PA)
Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis downplayed the 2021 attack on the US Capitol (Sean Rayford/AP/PA)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has downplayed the deadly January 6 2021 attack at the US Capitol, saying it was not an insurrection but rather a “protest” that “ended up devolving, you know, in a way that was unfortunate, of course”.

Mr DeSantis, speaking in an interview on the podcast of comedian Russell Brand, said the idea that January 6 “was a plan to somehow overthrow the government of the United States is not true, and it’s something that the media had spun up”.

The violent attack by a mob of supporters loyal to then-president Donald Trump was fuelled by lies that the 2020 election was stolen.

Rioters stormed the building in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election victory, breaking windows, fighting police officers and forcing politicians and former vice president Mike Pence to flee for their lives.

Nine deaths were linked to the attack, including four officers who later died by suicide.

“If somebody is honestly doing an insurrection against the US government, then prove that that’s the case and I’ll be happy to accept it, but all you’re showing me is that there were a lot of protesters there and it ended up devolving, you know, in a way that were unfortunate, of course. But to say that they were seditionists is just wrong,” said Mr DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate who was campaigning in Utah on Friday.

Six Oath Keepers, including the group’s founder, Stewart Rhodes, were convicted of seditious conspiracy over the course of two trials for what prosecutors said was a plot to stop the transfer of power from Mr Trump to Mr Biden.

Former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and three other members of the extremist group were convicted of the seditious conspiracy charge in May.

They were convicted on the Civil War-era charge, which requires prosecutors to prove people conspired to overthrow the government, for orchestrating a weekslong plot that culminated in the attack.

Obama Threat Arrest
Insurrectionists loyal to Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021 (John Minchillo/AP/PA)

More than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. More than 600 of them have pleaded guilty, while approximately 100 others have been convicted after trials decided by judges or juries.

More than 550 riot defendants have been sentenced, with over half receiving terms of imprisonment ranging from six days to the 18 years Rhodes received.

More than 250 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement who were trying to protect the Capitol, including more than 85 accused of using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.

Mr DeSantis also said it was “ridiculous” how much money was being provided for the US Capitol police in the wake of the attack.

The Florida governor is now challenging both Mr Trump and Mr Pence for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Mr Trump, who has praised the rioters as “patriots”, broke the news earlier this week that he has been informed he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, including the events leading up to the January 6 attack.

Election 2024 Pence
Republican presidential candidate former vice president Mike Pence has denounced Mr Trump over January 6, saying that the former president endangered his family (Jacquelyn Martin/AP/PA)

Mr Pence has denounced Mr Trump over January 6, saying that the former president endangered his family and everyone else at the Capitol that day and that history will hold him accountable.

Mr DeSantis’ comments are in line with other Republican supporters of Mr Trump who have minimised the attack to varying degrees.

Mr DeSantis has been seeking to appeal to Trump supporters as he campaigns for the White House, often portraying Mr Trump as having failed to follow through on his own policies.

The Florida governor has made similar comments in the past dismissing that the attack was an insurrection, saying at a January 2022 news conference that it was “an insult to people” to call it an insurrection when “nobody has been charged with that”.

At a campaign event in June in New Hampshire, Mr DeSantis said he “didn’t enjoy seeing” what happened on January 6 but said “we’ve got to go forward on this stuff. We cannot be looking backwards”.

Earlier this week, Mr DeSantis criticised Mr Trump’s actions on January 6, saying, “He should have come out more forcefully”, but questioned whether Mr Trump’s behaviour was a crime.