Manchester United seize on errors to beat Arsenal in New Jersey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Manchester United seize on errors to beat Arsenal in New Jersey

By Press Association
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes grabbed the first goal against Arsenal (PA)
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes grabbed the first goal against Arsenal (PA)

Manchester United capitalised on a pair of Arsenal errors as newly-appointed captain Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho got their US tour off to a winning start.

Erik ten Hag’s side finished third last season and took on the Premier League runners-up on Saturday evening at a sold-out MetLife Stadium – potential host of the 2026 World Cup final.

United emerged victorious from the sides’ first meeting on American soil, Fernandes and Sancho striking in a 2-0 friendly win against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was at fault for the opener as Fernandes all too easily beat him from distance, fresh from being named Harry Maguire’s successor as captain.

An air kick by Gabriel led to Sancho’s sublime second, the forward racing through to thrash home at the near post in front of 82,262 spectators in New Jersey.

Some of those had gone home by the time a pre-arranged penalty shoot-out took place after the final whistle.

Both teams wanted to take the opportunity to practise spot-kicks in front of a large crowd, United winning that too as Fabio Vieira blazed over in a 5-3 victory.

United new boy Andre Onana warmed-up with his new team-mates but watched from the stands as Arsenal handed first starts to Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

The friendly got off to an intense start in East Rutherford, Antony dragging a poorly-hit effort wide before Gabriel Martinelli rifled narrowly off target at the other end.

Play was swinging from end to end and Arsenal would have taken an 11th minute lead without the superb reactions of Tom Heaton.

Bukayo Saka fired over for Martinelli to get away a thumping shot that the United goalkeeper stopped superbly, before denying the Brazilian’s follow-up.

The early ferocity quickly tapered off in the summer heat with a goalkeeping error bringing the game back to life in the 29th minute.

Heaton played a long ball over to impressive 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo high on the right, who cut inside and laid off to Fernandes. The Portuguese took aim with a hopeful 25-yard strike that all too easily beat Ramsdale.

The Arsenal goalkeeper was again picking the ball out of his net in the 37th minute.

Gabriel’s awful air kick was seized upon by Sancho, who drove through on goal and kept his cool under pressure to rifle into the top corner of the near post beyond Ramsdale.

Antony had attempts to make it three during a heated end to the first half.

Lisandro Martinez was booked after a poor challenge on Saka saw both sides clash and Fernandes pulled furious boss Ten Hag away from officials at half-time.

Amad Diallo was among 10 United introductions at the break but soon limped off through injury.

Arsenal made only one half-time alteration and started well, nearly clawing one back when Eddie Nketiah slammed across the face of goal from a quickly-taken Martin Odegaard free-kick.

The Arsenal captain was left in a heap by Maguire in a tackle that saw him shown yellow, but play had been broken up by swathes of alterations by both teams.

Kai Havertz headed over and Facundo Pellistri missed the target as the clock wound down, Brandon Williams leaping to clear an Emile Smith Rowe header off the line late on.

United followed up their friendly win by triumphing in the subsequent shoot-out.