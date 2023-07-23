White-bearded Wisconsin man wins Hemingway look-alike contest on birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
White-bearded Wisconsin man wins Hemingway look-alike contest on birthday

By Press Association
Gerrit Marshall won the Hemingway look-alike contest after 11 years of competing (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
An annual Ernest Hemingway look-alike contest in the US has been won by a white-bearded Wisconsin man who was celebrating his 68th birthday.

The contest is the highlight of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days celebration.

Gerrit Marshall, a retired television broadcast engineer from Madison, prevailed at Sloppy Joe’s Bar, a frequent hangout of Hemingway when he lived in Key West during the 1930s.

Gerrit Marshall is congratulated on his win
“This is the best birthday I have ever had,” said Mr Marshall, whose birthday falls just one day after the July 21 anniversary of Hemingway’s birth.

On his 11th attempt, Mr Marshall triumphed over nearly 140 other entrants in the contest that featured two preliminary rounds and the final.

Competitors in sportsman’s attire, most emulating the rugged “Papa” persona Hemingway adopted in his later years, paraded onstage at Sloppy Joe’s before a judging panel of previous winners.

Mr Marshall said he shares several characteristics besides his appearance with Hemingway, and has written both non-fiction and short fiction.

Gerrit Marshall
“Like Hemingway, I have a love of the outdoors; I love fishing one heck of a lot,” he said.

However, he said that he cannot match the late author’s tally of four marriages.

“I only have one wife, but that doesn’t matter — that’s all I need,” said Mr Marshall.

Hemingway Days salutes the Nobel Prize-winning author, who wrote enduring classics including For Whom The Bell Tolls and To Have And Have Not while living in Key West from 1931 until late 1939.