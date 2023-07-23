More than 30 people injured as floor collapses at Montana country club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 30 people injured as floor collapses at Montana country club

By Press Association
The scene of a deck collapse at Briarwood Country Club in Billings, Montana (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP/PA)
More than 30 people were injured when a balcony floor collapsed at a country club overlooking Montana’s largest city.

The patio floor of Billings’ Briarwood Country Club broke and gave way on Saturday evening, police said.

The collapse caused head wounds, broken ribs and other injuries as people landed on top each other and debris and scraps of food scattered over the grass next to the club’s golf course.

The police statement said there were no fatalities although “multiple individuals” had injuries. The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined.

Injured people are helped at the scene of a deck collapse at Briarwood Country Club in Montana (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP/PA)

At least 25 people were taken to local hospitals, eight were treated on site and additional guests may have left injured, Billings Police Lieutenant Matt Lennick said.

The Billings Gazette reported that a guest with bruised ribs who landed on a woman estimated that at least 40 people were on the deck at the time it gave way.

Dr Clint Seger, chief executive of the Billings Clinic, said in a statement that the hospital initially received six patients with others expected. Another Billings Clinic official separately said 11 victims were admitted, the Gazette added.

“We have multiple trauma surgeons, ER physicians and the ER team along with critical care staff on site receiving patients,” Dr Seger said.

The Briarwood website says the club opened in 1984 and offers golf, dining and swimming.