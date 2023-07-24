Talks ‘underway’ between North Korea and UN Command over detained US soldier

Talks between the UN Command and North Korea over an American soldier who ran into the North from South Korea are underway, the group’s deputy commander said.

General Andrew Harrison said the process started through a communications line set up under the armistice agreement that stopped the fighting of the 1950-1953 Korean War.

He said the wellbeing of Private Travis King remains the command’s primary concern but refused to give more details, citing the sensitivity of the discussions.

Private Travis King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarised Zone a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the US (Family handout/AP)

North Korea has kept publicly quiet about Mr King, who crossed the heavily armed border last Tuesday while he was meant to be heading to Fort Bliss in Texas.

US officials have expressed concern about his safety and said North Korea was ignoring their requests for information about him.

The update came as South Korea’s military said a nuclear-propelled US submarine arrived at a port on Jeju Island in the second deployment of a major American naval asset to the Korean Peninsula this month.

The arrival of the USS Annapolis adds to the allies’ show of force to counter North Korean nuclear threats.

Last week, the USS Kentucky became the first US nuclear-armed submarine to arrive in South Korea since the 1980s.

South Korean navy sailors wave as the USS nuclear-powered submarine USS Annapolis arrives at a naval base on Jeju Island (South Korea defence ministry/AP)

North Korea reacted to its arrival in Busan by test-firing ballistic and cruise missiles in apparent demonstrations that it could make nuclear strikes against South Korea and deployed US naval vessels.

Between those launches, North Korea’s defence minister issued a veiled threat insisting the Kentucky’s docking in South Korea could be grounds for the North to use a nuclear weapon against it.

North Korea has used similar rhetoric before but the statement underscored how much relations are strained now.

Analysts say North Korea may wait weeks or even months to provide meaningful information about Mr King to maximise leverage and add urgency to US efforts to secure his release.

Some say North Korea may try to wrest concessions from Washington, such as tying his release to the United States cutting back its military activities with South Korea.

A TV screen shows US President Joe Biden, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news programme reporting on American soldier Travis King at Seoul Railway Station in South Korea (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

The US and South Korea have been expanding their combined military exercises and increasing regional deployments of American strategic assets like bombers, aircraft carriers and submarines in a show of force against North Korea, which has test-fired around 100 missiles since the start of 2022.

The Annapolis, whose main mission is destroying enemy ships and submarines, is powered by a nuclear reactor but armed with conventional weapons.

It mainly docked at Jeju to load supplies but Jang Do Young, a spokesperson of South Korea’s navy, said the US and South Korean militaries were discussing whether to arrange training involving the vessel.