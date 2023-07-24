Zverev denies assault allegations following application from prosecutor’s office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zverev denies assault allegations following application from prosecutor’s office

By Press Association
Alexander Zverev during an interview at the Hamburg European Open tournament (Frank Molter/dpa via AP)
Alexander Zverev has again denied allegations of assault after the public prosecutor’s office in Berlin applied for a penalty order to be made against the German tennis star.

“From my side, I completely reject the allegations. My lawyers will take care of the matter. I won’t say any more than that,” Zverev said at the Hamburg European Open in comments reported by news agency DPA.

DPA reported that the Tiergarten District Court confirmed receipt of the prosecutor’s application on July 7 and that Zverev was accused of assault.

The court did not provide further details.

Broadcaster RTL was first to break news of the application on Friday.

RTL reported the alleged injured party was Zverev’s former partner Brenda Patea, who gave birth to their daughter in March 2021.

In January this year, the ATP said there was “insufficient evidence” to substantiate allegations of domestic abuse against Zverev made by another former girlfriend, Olya Sharypova.

Zverev has consistently denied the allegations.

Zverev, ranked 19th, is due to play Slovakian player Alex Molcan in the first round of the Hamburg European Open.