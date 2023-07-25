Imran Khan set to be charged with insulting Pakistan election officials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Imran Khan set to be charged with insulting Pakistan election officials

By Press Association
Security personnel with bulletproof shields escort Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan (WK Yousafzai/AP)
Pakistan’s election oversight body is set to indict the country’s former prime minister Imran Khan next week on charges of publicly insulting its officials.

Mr Khan appeared before a special tribunal of the Election Commission of Pakistan along with his lawyers amid tight security in the capital, Islamabad.

After a brief hearing, Shoaib Shaheen, one of Mr Khan’s lawyers, said the tribunal decided to charge the former premier with contempt on August 2.

The former cricketer is accused of calling the head of the electoral body, Sikandar Sultan Rajaa, and several of its officials “personal servants” to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at several gatherings.

A vehicle carrying Imran Khan arrives at the Election Commission of Pakistan, in Islamabad (WK Yousafzai/AP)

Mr Sharif replaced Mr Khan in April 2022 after he was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote in parliament.

Mr Khan has been avoiding appearances before the tribunal for several months, saying the electoral body does not have the authority to charge him with contempt.

On Monday, the election oversight body ordered Mr Khan’s arrest after he repeatedly failed to show up before its tribunal to face contempt charges over his public outbursts against election commission officials.

Mr Khan was not arrested and showed up of his own volition on Tuesday before the tribunal.

Since he was ousted, Mr Khan has been faced with more than 150 legal cases, including several charges of corruption, “terrorism” and inciting people to violence over deadly protests in May that saw his followers attack government and military property across the country.

Violence erupted across Pakistan in May when police arrested Mr Khan in a corruption case from a courtroom in Islamabad. Mr Khan, a cricket star turned Islamist politician, still has a huge grassroots following in Pakistan.

Security personnel with bulletproof shields guarded Mr Khan (WK Yousafzai/AP)

The days of rioting by his followers subsided only after Mr Khan was released on an order from the Supreme Court.

Since then, several other courts have also given Mr Khan protection from arrest in multiple cases.

Mr Khan also appeared before the country’s Federal Investigation Agency on Tuesday to face charges of exposing a secret document.

Last week, Mr Sharif’s government said it would charge Mr Khan for “exposing an official secret document” last year when he waved a confidential diplomatic letter at a rally, describing it as “proof” that he was threatened and claiming his ousting was a conspiracy.

The document, dubbed Cipher, has not been made public but was apparently a diplomatic correspondence between a Pakistani ambassador to Washington and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

Mr Khan claims his ousting was part of a US plot, a claim which has been denied by Mr Sharif and Washington.