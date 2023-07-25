Report questions Mexican military’s role in disappearance of 43 students

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Report questions Mexican military’s role in disappearance of 43 students

By Press Association
Photographs of missing students are displayed during a press conference by the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) in Mexico City on Tuesday (Eduardo Verdugo/AP/PA)
The last report submitted by a panel of outside experts on Tuesday raised further questions about the Mexican military’s role in the 2014 disappearance of 43 students.

The panelists said they had located photos of two dead bodies with the heads or hands bound in a way that was similar to the method Mexican marines used on other suspects.

They also found photos of suspects in the students’ abduction who have not been heard from since they were detained.

It has long been acknowledged that prosecutors and military personnel tortured some of the original suspects into confessing; many of those suspects later had charges against them dismissed.

Mexico Missing Students
A family member of one of the 43 missing students wipes away tears as she attends a presentation of a report by the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts, in Mexico City (Eduardo Verdugo/AP/PA)

The Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts was asked in 2015 to investigate the abduction of the students, who attended a rural teachers’ college in southern Mexico, after police, prosecutors and the military botched the investigation into their fate.

Corrupt local police abducted the students from buses in Iguala on September 26, 2014, and turned them over to a local drug gang, which allegedly burned their bodies. Bits of burned bone found near a rubbish dump have been matched to three of the missing students.

Recent revelations suggest the abductions may have involved military collusion with drug traffickers.

“The evidence demonstrates that several authorities knew what was happening or had important information that has not been provided, perhaps because they thought it could expose their personnel who might have been involved,” according to the final report presented on Tuesday.

The panel is down to two members out of its original five.

“It is not possible to continue,” Carlos Beristain, one of the outside experts, said. “The hiding of things and the obvious insistence on denying things have prevented getting to the truth.”

The government was slow to investigate possible military involvement, but about a dozen soldiers who served in the southern city of Iguala at the time of the mass abduction have been detained and face various charges for their possible involvement in the events.

So far, it does not appear any marines were detained. In Mexico, marines serve under the navy.