Cambodian premier Hun Sen to step down in three weeks and hand role to son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Cambodian premier Hun Sen to step down in three weeks and hand role to son

By Press Association
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has said he will step down in three weeks’ time and hand the position to his oldest son (Heng Sinith/AP)
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has said he will step down in three weeks’ time and hand the position to his oldest son (Heng Sinith/AP)

Longtime Cambodian leader Hun Sen has said he will step down as prime minister in three weeks’ time and hand the position to his oldest son, who won his first seat in parliament in weekend elections.

The announcement came after their Cambodian People’s Party won a landslide victory in the polls, which Western countries and rights organisations criticised as neither free nor fair, and in which the country’s main opposition was suppressed.

Hun Sen has been Cambodia’s autocratic leader for 38 years but said ahead of the elections that he would hand the position to his oldest son, Hun Manet, sometime during the next five-year term.

Hun Manet, 45, is currently the head of the country’s army.

Cambodia Elections
Hun Manet is to take over as Cambodian prime minister when his father, Hun Sen, steps down in three weeks’ time (Heng Sinith/AP)

In a televised address on Wednesday, Hun Sen, who is Asia’s longest-serving leader, said he had informed King Norodom Sihamoni of his decision and that the king had agreed.

Hun Sen said his son will be named prime minister after the National Election Commission reports the final results of Sunday’s election, in which the CPP won 120 of 125 seats.

He has also said a new generation will take over many of the top ministerial positions in the new government, which he said will be formed on August 22.

Even though he is stepping down from the premiership, Hun Sen is widely expected to remain closely involved in running Cambodia, and is also to become president of the country’s senate.

After a challenge from the opposition Cambodian National Rescue Party in 2013 that the CPP barely overcame at the polls, Hun Sen responded by going after leaders of the opposition, and eventually the country’s sympathetic courts dissolved the party.

Ahead of Sunday’s election, the unofficial successor to the CNRP, known as the Candlelight Party, was barred on a technicality from running in the election by the National Election Committee.

Cambodia Elections
Western countries and rights organisations criticised Cambodia’s weekend elections as neither free nor fair (Heng Sinith/AP)

Following the election, the European Union criticised the vote as having been “conducted in a restricted political and civic space where the opposition, civil society and the media were unable to function effectively without hindrance”.

The United States went a step further, saying it had taken steps to impose visa restrictions “on individuals who undermined democracy and implemented a pause of foreign assistance programmes” after determining the elections were “neither free nor fair”.

Hun Sen had been a middle-ranking commander in the radical communist Khmer Rouge responsible for genocide in the 1970s before defecting to Vietnam. When Vietnam ousted the Khmer Rouge from power in 1979, he quickly became a senior member of the new Cambodian government installed by Hanoi.

A wily and sometimes ruthless politician, he has maintained power as an autocrat in a nominally democratic framework.

Hun Manet is a graduate of the US Military Academy West Point with a master’s degree from New York University and a doctorate from Bristol University in the UK.

Despite his Western education, however, observers do not expect any immediate shifts in policy after his father steadily moved Cambodia closer to China in recent years.