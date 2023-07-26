Michael Jackson sex abuse lawsuits on verge of revival by US appeals court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Jackson sex abuse lawsuits on verge of revival by US appeals court

By Press Association
A California appeals court is to consider reviving the dismissed lawsuits of two men who allege Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children for years (Aaron Lambert/Santa Maria Times/AP)
A California appeals court is to consider reviving the dismissed lawsuits of two men who allege Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children for years.

The court appears likely to approve the move after a tentative decision that would order the cases back to a lower court for trial.

The suits were filed after Jackson’s 2009 death by Wade Robson in 2013 and James Safechuck the following year. The two men became more widely known for telling their stories in the 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.

Both sued MJJ Productions Inc and MJJ Ventures Inc, two corporations for which Jackson was the sole owner and lone shareholder.

In 2021, Superior Court Judge Mark A Young ruled that the two corporations and their employees had no legal duty to protect Mr Robson and Mr Safechuck from Jackson and threw out the suits.

But in a tentative decision last month, California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal reversed that judge and ordered the cases back to trial.

On Wednesday, lawyers for the Jackson estate will try to convince the appeals court to reverse course.

Michael Jackson Memorial Service
Michael Jackson’s brothers Randy, Marlon, Tito, Jermaine, and Jackie carry his coffin out of the Staples Centre in Los Angeles following a memorial service in 2009 (Mario Anzuoni/PA)

The lawsuits have already bounced back from a 2017 dismissal, when Judge Young threw them out for being beyond the statute of limitations.

A new California law that temporarily broadened the scope of sexual abuse cases led the appeals court to restore them.

Jackson’s personal estate – the assets he left after his death – was thrown out as a defendant in 2015.

Mr Robson, now a 40-year-old choreographer, met Jackson when he was five years old. He went on to appear in the star’s music videos and record on his label.

His lawsuit alleged that Jackson molested him over a seven-year period. It says he was Jackson’s employee, and the two corporations had a duty to protect him in the same way the Boy Scouts or a school would need to protect children from their leaders.

Mr Safechuck, now 45, says in his suit that he met Jackson while filming a Pepsi commercial when he was nine. He said Jackson called him often and lavished him with gifts before moving on to a series of incidents of sexual abuse.

The Jackson estate has adamantly and repeatedly denied that the singer abused either of the boys, and has emphasised that Mr Robson gave evidence at Jackson’s 2005 criminal trial that he had not been abused, and Mr Safechuck said the same to authorities.

Both men have repeatedly come forward and approved being named.