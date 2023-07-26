Hunter Biden set to plead guilty to tax and gun charges in deal with prosecution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunter Biden set to plead guilty to tax and gun charges in deal with prosecution

By Press Association
Hunter Biden is expected to plead guilty to two tax crimes and admit possessing a gun as a drug user in a deal with the US Justice Department that is likely to spare him a jail sentence (Patrick Semansky/AP)
President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, faced new challenges on the eve of a scheduled court appearance on Wednesday in which he is set to plead guilty in a deal with prosecutors on tax and gun charges.

On Capitol Hill, where Republicans are ramping up their investigations into the president and his son, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee took the unusual step of filing court documents urging the judge in Hunter Biden’s case to consider evidence from Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers.

The whistleblowers allege that the Justice Department interfered with investigations into Biden, a charge that has been denied by the lead prosecutor in the case, who was appointed by former president Donald Trump.

US District Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was also appointed by Mr Trump, will consider whether to accept the plea agreement.

Judges rarely throw out plea bargains, but the effort to intervene by Ways and Means chairman Jason Smith of Missouri amounts to a high-profile push to raise questions about the deal, which is expected to spare the president’s son a jail sentence.

Hunter Biden
If the plea deal is accepted, Hunter Biden could be spared time behind bars (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The dynamics of the case became even more complicated hours after the politicians filed their motion.

A court clerk received a call requesting that “sensitive grand jury, taxpayer and social security information” it contained be kept under seal, according to an oral order from Judge Noreika.

The lawyer gave her name and said she worked with an attorney from the Ways and Means Committee but is in fact a lawyer with the defence team, a clerk wrote in an email to Theodore Kittila, an attorney representing Mr Smith.

When Judge Noreika learned of the situation, she demanded the defence show why she should not consider sanctioning them for “misrepresentations to the court”.

Defence lawyers said their lawyer had represented herself truthfully from the start, and called from a phone number that typically displays the firm’s name, Latham & Watkins, on the caller ID.

Jessica Bengels said in court documents that she did speak to two different clerk’s office employees, which could have contributed to the misunderstanding. The second employee emailed Mr Kittila.

Hunter Biden’s lawyers are still seeking to keep information deemed private out of the public court record.

Mr Kittila, however, said he had only filed material that the committee had already released publicly online.

The judge agreed to keep the information sealed for a day to consider the issue.

The dust-up came hours before Biden is expected to plead guilty to misdemeanour tax charges in an agreement that allows him to avoid prosecution on a gun charge if he meets certain conditions.

Republicans have decried the agreement as a “sweetheart deal” and heard from two IRS agents who claimed the long-running investigation was “slow walked” and the prosecutor overseeing it was refused broader special counsel powers.

Delaware US Attorney David Weiss, a Trump appointee, denied that in a letter to Congress, saying he had “full authority” over the probe and never requested special counsel status.

A spokeswoman for Mr Weiss directed queries back to the court clerk’s office.