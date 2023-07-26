Pakistan Supreme Court rejects Imran Khan’s bid to halt ‘concealed assets’ trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pakistan Supreme Court rejects Imran Khan’s bid to halt ‘concealed assets’ trial

By Press Association
Pakistan’s Supreme Court has rejected a petition from former prime minister Imran Khan seeking to halt his trial in a lingering case involving the concealment of assets after selling state gifts, officials said (KM Chaudary/AP)
Pakistan’s Supreme Court has rejected a petition from former prime minister Imran Khan seeking to halt his trial in a lingering case involving the concealment of assets after selling state gifts, officials said.

The ruling on Wednesday was the latest blow to Mr Khan, who was disqualified by the Election Commission in October 2022 on charges that he did not correctly disclose his assets after selling gifts he had received from foreign dignitaries and heads of state after coming to power in 2018.

Under last year’s ruling by the country’s election oversight body, Mr Khan also lost his seat in the National Assembly in the corruption case. Since then, he has been fighting a legal battle to avoid conviction in the case by the trial court.

His trial will resume at a court in the capital, Islamabad, on Thursday.

Mr Khan has insisted he did not buy or sell state gifts in violation of the rules.

In Pakistan, government leaders are allowed to buy back gifts, but they are not usually sold. If they are, individuals must declare that as income.

Pakistan Politics
A car carrying former prime minister Imran Khan arrives at court in Islamabad, Pakistan (WK Yousafzai/AP)

The latest development comes a day after the election oversight body decided to indict Mr Khan on August 2 on charges of publicly insulting its officials last year.

He is accused of calling the head of the electoral body, Sikandar Sultan Rajaa, and several of its officials “personal servants” to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at several gatherings before he was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the corruption case.

Mr Sharif replaced Mr Khan in April 2022 after he was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote in parliament.

Mr Khan has said his ousting was part of a US plot, a claim which has been denied by Mr Sharif and Washington.

Legal challenges for Mr Khan have grown in recent months, deepening political turmoil before the next parliamentary election due to be held in October or November at the completion of the current parliament’s five-year term.

Mr Sharif has said he will step down next month to pave the way for the vote.

Mr Khan is facing more than 150 legal cases, including several on charges of corruption, “terrorism” and inciting people to violence over deadly protests in May that saw his followers attack government and military property across the country.

Violence erupted across Pakistan in May when police arrested him in a separate corruption case at a courtroom in Islamabad.

Mr Khan, a cricket star turned Islamist politician, still has a huge grassroots following in Pakistan. The days of rioting by his followers subsided only after he was released on an order from the Supreme Court.

Since then, several other courts have also given him protection from arrest in multiple cases.