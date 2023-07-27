California Governor Gavin Newsom offers to help negotiate Hollywood strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
California Governor Gavin Newsom offers to help negotiate Hollywood strike

By Press Association
Sarah Silverman walks on a picket line outside Netflix studios (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Sarah Silverman walks on a picket line outside Netflix studios (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Governor of California Gavin Newsom has contacted all sides of the strikes that have hobbled Hollywood in an effort to help broker a deal, his office said.

So far, neither studio executives nor actors and writers have shown formal interest in bringing Mr Newsom to the negotiating table, said Anthony York, Mr Newsom’s senior adviser for communications.

But Mr York said both Mr Newsom and senior members of his administration have been in touch with all sides as the two strikes stretch deeper into the summer blockbuster season.

Mr York said: “It’s clear that the sides are still far apart, but he is deeply concerned about the impact a prolonged strike can have on the regional and state economy.”

Hollywood Strikes Newsom
California Governor Gavin Newsom is in his final term in office (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP, File)

He further noted “thousands of jobs depend directly or indirectly on Hollywood getting back to work”, including crew, staff and catering.

The last time the writers went on strike more than a decade ago, the 100-day work stoppage cost the state’s economy an estimated 2 billion dollars.

The economic hit could be even bigger this time around now that actors have joined the picket lines.

The writers have been on strike since May, and the actors joined them earlier this month.

Both unions have concerns about how they will be paid in an age where fewer people are paying to go to the movies or watch cable TV in favour of streaming services.

And they are worried how the rise of artificial intelligence will affect the creative process of how movies and TV shows are made and who is paid to make them.

Hollywood Strikes
Actress Sarah Paulson joins a picket line outside Netflix studios (Mya Vinnett/AP)

The Democratic governor first offered to help mediate a deal in May, shortly after the writers strike began, saying he was sympathetic to their concerns about streaming and artificial intelligence.

Now in his final term in office, Mr Newsom has worked hard to boost his national profile as he sets his sights on life after the governor’s office.

He is widely considered a future presidential contender, though he has said he has no plans to run.

Any role for Mr Newsom to help end strikes halting one of the country’s most recognisable industries could bolster his status on the national stage.

Mr York declined to say who Mr Newsom has spoken with, either on the unions’ side or the studios.

Representatives for the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers declined to comment.