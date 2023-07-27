Fire still burning on ship carrying 3,000 cars near bird habitat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Fire still burning on ship carrying 3,000 cars near bird habitat

By Press Association
Smoke is seen from a freight ship in the North Sea, about 17 miles north of the Dutch island of Ameland (Kustwacht Nederland/AP)
Smoke is seen from a freight ship in the North Sea, about 17 miles north of the Dutch island of Ameland (Kustwacht Nederland/AP)

A cargo ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars is still on fire close to a world-renowned bird habitat off the Dutch coast as firefighters and salvage crews wait for the flames to subside before trying to board the vessel.

The Fremantle Highway was sailing from the German port of Bremerhaven to Singapore when it caught fire shortly before midnight on Tuesday about 17 miles north of the Dutch island of Ameland, sparking fears of an environmental disaster.

One crew member died and others were injured in the early hours of Wednesday.

The entire crew has been evacuated from the ship.

A boat hoses down the ship
A boat hoses down the ship (Kustwacht Nederland/AP)

The Dutch coastguard said “the situation at the moment is stable”.

The agency planned to fly experts over the ship on Thursday morning to take stock of its condition.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

The Japanese-owned ship carrying 2,857 cars, including 25 electric cars, is close to a chain of islands and the World Heritage-listed Wadden Sea, an important habitat for migratory birds.

The US National Transportation Safety Board has warned about the possible dangers of electric vehicle battery fires, a hazard that stems from thermal runaway, a chemical reaction that causes uncontrolled battery temperature and pressure increases.

The blazing vessel is about 25 miles from Borkum, the westernmost of the German East Frisian islands.

Germany sent a ship that doused the sides of the Fremantle Highway with water on Wednesday to keep it as cool as possible.

The coastguard said that was no longer happening “because unnecessary amounts of water must be prevented from getting on board. This endangers the stability of the ship”.

It said the fire was burning more intensely when the ship was cooled on Wednesday.

German environment minister Steffi Lemke said she could not rule out the possibility of the burning ship sinking.

“A totally normal car transport by sea could turn into an environmental catastrophe of unknown proportions,” Ms Lemke said in a statement.

“This fills me with deep concern.”

She said that if the ship sinks, “large quantities of fuel and other environmentally harmful pollutants from the cargo ship’s load could contaminate the sensitive ecosystem of the North Sea extensively. The unique Wadden Sea national park is in serious danger. That must be prevented with all our resources”.

The Netherlands on Wednesday sent a ship equipped with special booms to contain oil spills to the area as a precaution.

The fire has sparked concern about the environmental impact
The fire has sparked concern about the environmental impact (Kustwacht Nederland/AP)

The fire in the North Sea is not the first to break out in a car-carrying cargo ship.

A year ago, it took firefighters nearly a week to extinguish a similar blaze in a car transport ship in Newark, New Jersey.

Two firefighters were killed and five others were injured battling the flames.

In March 2022, a large cargo vessel carrying cars from Germany to the United States sank in the mid-Atlantic, 13 days after a fire broke out on board.

The Felicity Ace sank about 250 miles off Portugal’s Azores Islands as it was being towed after a salvage team put out the fire.