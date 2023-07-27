Russia making ‘maximum efforts’ to avert food crisis, Putin tells African summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Russia making ‘maximum efforts’ to avert food crisis, Putin tells African summit

By Press Association
Russian president Vladimir Putin delivers a speech (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian president Vladimir Putin delivers a speech (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russia is working to avert a global food crisis, its president Vladimir Putin has told leaders and officials from most African countries.

It comes despite concerns Moscow’s withdrawal from a deal allowing grain shipments from Ukraine will cause shortages and price spikes.

Mr Putin spoke at the opening session of a two-day Russia-Africa summit attended by a sharply lower number of African heads of state and government compared with a previous summit in 2019.

He said on Thursday: “Our country will continue supporting needy states and regions, in particular, with its humanitarian deliveries.

Russia Africa Summit
Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

“We seek to actively participate in building a fairer system of distribution of resources.

“We are taking maximum efforts to avert a global food crisis.

“I have already said that our country can replace Ukrainian grain, both on a commercial basis and as grant aid to the neediest African countries, more so since we expect another record harvest this year.”

Russia intends to ship up to 50,000 tons of grain aid to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Eritrea and the Central African Republic in the next three to four months, Mr Putin said.

The Russian mercenary group Wagner has been active in Mali and Central African Republic, and Eritrea has voted against more UN General Assembly resolutions criticising Russia’s invasion than any other African nation.

Burkina Faso is seen by some observers as a likely next target for Wagner, and Zimbabwe has long been bitter about US sanctions against it. Somalia, while a US ally, is often held up as an African country most affected by any restrictions on grain supplies related to the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine agreed a year ago on a UN and Turkey-brokered deal that reopened three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that had been blocked by Russia-Ukraine fighting and provided assurances that ships entering the ports would not be attacked.

Russia declined to renew the agreement this month, complaining its own exports were being held up.

Both Russia and Ukraine are major grain suppliers.

Promising Russian food exports to Africa is key to Mr Putin’s stated goal of using the summit to bolster ties with a continent of 1.3 billion people that is increasingly assertive on the global stage.

Mr Putin also announced other moves to deepen relations with Africa, including increased enrolment of African students in Russian universities, the opening of Russian state news media bureaus in many African countries and a proposed “common information space in Russia and Africa, within which objective, unbiased information about events taking place in the world will be broadcast to Russian and African audiences”.

Russia Mozambique
Vladimir Putin, right, and Mozambique president Filipe Nyusi arrive for a meeting on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit (Alexei Danichev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Africa’s 54 nations make up the largest voting bloc at the United Nations and have been more divided than any other region on General Assembly resolutions criticising Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

This is the second Russia-Africa summit since 2019.

The number of heads of state attending has dropped from 43 three years ago to 17 now because of what the Kremlin described as crude western pressure to discourage African nations from taking part.

Mr Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said that while only 17 heads of state are attending the summit, 32 other African countries are represented by senior officials or ambassadors.

Along with grain, another issue likely to be on the agenda is the fate of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin following its brief rebellion against the top military leadership last month.

Wagner’s future will be an urgent issue for countries such as Sudan, Mali and others who have deals with the mercenary group.

Russian officials and Mr Prigozhin have said the company will continue working in Africa.

A peace proposal for Ukraine that African leaders have tried to pursue is set to be discussed as well.