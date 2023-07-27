Niger’s president vows democracy will prevail following coup

Niger’s president has declared that democracy will prevail, a day after mutinous soldiers detained him and announced they had seized power in a coup over the West African country’s deteriorating security situation.

While many people in the capital of Niamey went about their usual business, it remained unclear who was in control of the country and which side the majority might support.

A statement tweeted by the army command’s account declared that it would back the coup in order to avoid a “murderous confrontation” that could lead to a “bloodbath.” It was not possible to confirm that the statement was genuine.

Meanwhile, President Mohamed Bazoum – who was elected in 2021 in Niger’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since its independence from France – appeared to have the backing of several political parties.

“The hard-won achievements will be safeguarded. All Nigeriens who love democracy and freedom will see to it,” Mr Bazoum tweeted early on Thursday morning.

Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou issued a similar call on news network France 24, asking “all Nigerien democratic patriots to stand up as one to say no to this factious action”.

He demanded the president’s unconditional release and said talks were ongoing. The Economic Community of West African States regional grouping sent Benin president Patrice Talon to lead mediation efforts.

Mr Bazoum is a key ally in the West’s efforts to battle jihadists linked to al Qaida and the Islamic State group in Africa’s Sahel region. Extremists in Niger have carried out attacks on civilians and military personnel but the overall security situation is not as dire as in neighbouring nations.

This afternoon @antonioguterres spoke to @mohamedbazoum. He expressed his full support and solidarity to the Nigerien President. https://t.co/mSLUs48W4Q — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) July 26, 2023

The fight against extremism in the region has become a major arena in which the West and Russia have vied for influence.

Mr Bazoum was seen by many as the West’s last hope for partnership in the Sahel after Mali turned away from former colonial power France and instead sought support from the Russian mercenary group Wagner, which appears to be making inroads in Burkina Faso as well.

Western countries have poured aid into Niger, and US secretary of state Antony Blinken visited in March, seeking to strengthen ties. American, French and Italian troops train the country’s soldiers while France also conducts joint operations.

But the threat to Mr Bazoum has raised concerns that Niger could also turn away from the West.

On Thursday, several hundred people gathered in the capital and chanted support for Wagner while waving Russian flags. Later, they began throwing rocks at a passing politician’s car.

“If Mohamed Bazoum resigns from the presidency, Niger will probably move to the top of the list of countries where the Wagner Group will seek to expand,” said Flavien Baumgartner, an Africa analyst at Dragonfly, a security and political risk consultancy.

Wagner already had its sights set on Niger, in part because it is a large producer of uranium sought after by Russia. But Mr Bazoum posed an impediment because of his pro-French and pro-Western stance, said Mr Baumgartner.

Wagner’s head Yevgeny Prigozhin weighed in on Thursday, describing the developments as part of Niger’s fight against the “colonisers”.

Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, front centre, makes a statement late on Wednesday in Niamey as a delegation of military officers appeared on state TV to read out a series of communiques announcing their coup d’etat (ORTN/AP)

“It effectively means winning independence. The rest will depend on the people of Niger, on how efficient they could govern,” Mr Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny against the Kremlin last month, said in a statement.

Underscoring the importance of Niger to the West, Mr Blinken said on Thursday that he had spoken with the president, saying that he “made clear that we strongly support him as the democratically elected president of the country”.

Mr Blinken, who was in New Zealand, repeated the US condemnation of the mutiny and said his team was in close contact with officials in France and Africa.

On Wednesday morning, members of the presidential guard surrounded Mr Bazoum’s house and detained him.

The mutinous soldiers, who call themselves the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, took to state television and announced they had seized control because of deteriorating security and poor economic and social governance in the nation of 25 million people.

They said they had dissolved the constitution, suspended all institutions, and closed all the borders.

The coup was reportedly sparked because Mr Bazoum was allegedly planning to fire the head of the presidential guard, General Omar Tchiani, Niger analysts say.

Military experts say some of the people who appeared on state television were high-ranking officers, including General Moussa Salaou Barmou, the head of Niger’s special forces who has a strong relationship with the United States.