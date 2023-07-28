Court rejects ban on protest song Glory To Hong Kong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Court rejects ban on protest song Glory To Hong Kong

By Press Association
Residents sing a theme song written by protesters, Glory Be To Thee, at a shopping centre in Hong Kong in September 2019 (Vincent Yu/AP)
A Hong Kong court has rejected a ban on broadcasting or distributing the protest song Glory To Hong Kong.

It is a landmark decision which rejected a challenge to freedom of expression in the city.

The song was written during mass protests against the government in the Chinese territory in 2019 and its lyrics call for democracy and liberty.

It has since been mistakenly played at several international sporting events instead of China’s national anthem, March Of The Volunteers.

Judge Anthony Chan on Friday refused to grant the ban, which would have targeted anyone who uses the song to advocate for the separation of Hong Kong from China.

In seeking the court order, the government also sought to ban actions that use the song to incite others to commit secession and insult the national anthem, including online.

Critics earlier voiced worries that a ban would have a far-reaching impact on the city’s freedoms of expression and information, which have become increasingly threadbare under Beijing’s crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement.

Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to Chinese rule in 1997 and was promised it could keep its western-style civil liberties intact for 50 years after the handover.

But a Beijing-imposed national security law and other changes since the 2019 protests have shrunk the openness and freedoms that were once hallmarks of the city.

Mr Chan said the court considered whether an injunction would provide any greater deterrence than existing criminal law – and its potential chilling effect.

He said in the ruling: “I am unable to see a solid basis for believing that the invocation of the civil jurisdiction can assist in the enforcement of the law in question.”

Hong Kong’s secretary for justice sought the injunction last month after the song was mistakenly played as the city’s anthem at international events.

And a mix-up in an ice hockey competition in February resulted in the city’s top sports body reprimanding the Hong Kong Ice Hockey Association, which appealed for forgiveness for what it called an “independent and unfortunate” event.

The Hong Kong government has tried to push Google to display China’s national anthem as the top result in searches for the city’s anthem instead of the song – to no avail.

Google told the government to present a court order proving the song violated local laws before it could be removed, according to secretary for innovation, technology and industry Sun Dong.

The government therefore decided to deal with the matter by legal means, he said in an interview with a local broadcaster.

Google did not reply to a request for comment on its previous exchanges with officials.

The government said the lyrics contain a slogan that could constitute a call for secession.

The song was already banned at schools.

The government said it respected freedoms protected by the city’s constitution “but freedom of speech is not absolute”.

“The application pursues the legitimate aim of safeguarding national security and is necessary, reasonable, legitimate, and consistent with the Bill of Rights,” it said in a statement last month.

The 2019 protests were sparked by a proposed extradition law which would have allowed Hong Kong criminal suspects to be sent to the mainland for trial.

The government withdrew the Bill but the protesters widened their demands to include direct elections for the city’s leaders and police accountability.