Sinead O’Connor had been ‘considering’ a movie of her book, say her managers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Sinead O’Connor had been ‘considering’ a movie of her book, say her managers

By Press Association
Sinead O’Connor performing at the Oxegen Music festival at Punchestown racecourse in Co Kildare. Her management company have paid tribute to the late singer (Niall Carson/PA)
Sinead O’Connor performing at the Oxegen Music festival at Punchestown racecourse in Co Kildare. Her management company have paid tribute to the late singer (Niall Carson/PA)

Sinead O’Connor was finishing a new album, reviewing tour dates for next year and was also considering “opportunities” around a movie of her book, a message from her management company has said.

“Wonderful plans were afoot at this time,” they added of the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter who was found unresponsive by police at a home in south London on Wednesday.

The death of the Irish star at the age of 56 is not being treated as suspicious and was confirmed by her family in a statement given to Irish media.

Music management company 67 Management said in a note on their website that they wanted to send “love, our thoughts, our prayers” to O’Connor’s family as they also thanked the singer’s fans “who have prevailed in their support and kindness throughout”.

Their message added: “As tribute to those who were part of Sinead’s team over our tenure it has to be mentioned that Sinead was completing her new album, reviewing new tour dates for 2024 and considering opportunities in relation to a movie of her book.

“Wonderful plans were afoot at this time. Testament and tribute to those who have put their hearts first for Sinead, to whom we are forever grateful.”

Sinead O’Connor death
Sinead O’Connor’s management company have paid tribute to the singer (Ian West/PA)

The message, from Kenneth and Carl Papenfus, ended saying: “It has been an honour to have worked with Sinead professionally, as musicians, producers and her artist managers over the last nine years, but much, much more than that Sinead was family.

“May she rest in peace.”

London Inner South Coroner’s Court said on Thursday that no medical cause was given in O’Connor’s death and that an autopsy will be carried out.

The result may not be available for several weeks, a statement on the court website said.

Following the Dublin-born singer’s death, politicians, musicians, actors and charities from across the world have paid tribute to her for her contributions to the music industry and for raising awareness of social issues.

O’Connor was propelled to international stardom in 1990 with her version of the hit ballad Nothing Compares 2 U and made headlines in 1992 when she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II on US TV show Saturday Night Live, sparking a ferocious backlash.

Sinead O’Connor death
Tributes to Sinead O’Connor at the Irish Rock ‘n’ Roll Museum in the Temple Bar area of Dublin, after her death at the age of 56 (Damien Eagers/PA)

The musician, who spent time early in her life in a notorious Magdalene laundry, set up to house “fallen women”, frequently spoke out about the child abuse scandal in the Catholic Church.

In 2021 she released her memoir titled Rememberings which was described as a “unique and remarkable chronicle by a unique and remarkable artist”.

She had recently returned to live in London after a long absence and an account reported to be hers had posted on Twitter, now known as X, in the days before her death about her new album and touring.

Hundreds of people gathered at the London Irish Centre, in North London, on Thursday night to celebrate her life and music, while in Dublin dozens of people gathered outside the Wall of Fame to pay their respects to the “beautiful soul”.

Paying tribute to her, musician Kate Bush wrote on her website that it was “like a light has gone out, hasn’t it? A beacon on a high mountain”.

Famous Dublin landmark, the Samuel Beckett Bridge, has been illuminated with lyrics from Nothing Compares 2 U, a picture on Twitter, from Dublin City Council’s official account, showed.