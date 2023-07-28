Sinead O’Connor was a blessed soul, says Imam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Sinead O’Connor was a blessed soul, says Imam

By Press Association
Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, 40, an Islamic scholar and the chief Imam at the Islamic Centre of Ireland (PA)
Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, 40, an Islamic scholar and the chief Imam at the Islamic Centre of Ireland (PA)

Sinead O’Connor has been described as a “blessed soul” by the Imam who helped convert her to Islam.

The Grammy-winning singer, who died on Wednesday aged 56, converted to Islam in 2018 – changing her name to Shuhada’ Davitt, later Shuhada Sadaqat.

She tweeted in 2018 from a now-deleted account: “I am proud to have become a Muslim.

“This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey; all scripture study leads to Islam.”

Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, 40, an Islamic scholar and the chief Imam at the Islamic Centre of Ireland, met O’Connor in 2018.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “She was very down to earth, very humble.

“You can kind of say she was a blessed soul.

“She also was a great representative of Islam, and of humanity.

“This is a person who was very inclusive, diverse, open and non-judgmental – a beautiful human being.

“But at the same time had very difficult challenges, and I think these trials and difficulties she had, highlighted her strength and resilience.

“She represented the essence of our shared humanity.”

O’Connor initially contacted Dr Al-Qadri and he invited her to the Islamic Centre of Ireland for a meeting.

“She had many questions and obviously did her research about Islam, so she knew about the faith,” Dr Al-Qadri said.

The chief Imam expressed his surprise upon discovering that O’Connor was a renowned singer as he had no prior knowledge of her identity.

The two met on another occasion at dinner, and Dr Al-Qadri said: “We talked more about the faith, and she mentioned her own life, the struggles she had, and the journey she was on.

“I explained to her that it was all a part of life and she was chosen for this.

“To go through these trials and difficulties, it’s not easy, it’s all about how you navigate them and how the Koran talks about these difficulties of life.

“Then she said, ‘I want to convert to Islam, can I be a Muslim?’ I said absolutely you can – if you would like.

“So she decided to say the Shahada (the fundamental declaration of belief in Islam), then after she came to the Islamic Centre for Friday prayer.

Sinead O’Connor converts to Islam
Dr Al-Qadri said ‘she wore the hijab, if the media is not showing that deliberately, and only showing pictures of her before Islam, then I would say that would be Islamophobic’ (PA)

“We invited her and she was welcomed by the community.”

He added that O’Connor then requested to say the adhan, the call to prayer for Muslims normally recited by a male, and Dr Al-Qadri granted her permission to do so.

“Islam is a very flexible religion, so I said absolutely, knowing how much she loved music as an artist,” he said.

“And the voice she had, obviously, is very powerful.”

Though it was not consistent, he remained in contact with the Nothing Compares 2 U singer for the rest of her life.

He said: “I would respect her privacy, but also at the same time, I understood that she was going through some mental health challenges, and sometimes you need to give people space.

“I didn’t want her to feel that I was kind of imposing in any way.”

The two spoke shortly after the death of O’Connor’s son, Shane, in 2022.

Sinead O’Connor death
Floral tributes laid outside Sinead O’Connor’s former home in Bray, Co Wicklow (Brian Lawless/PA)

Dr Al-Qadri said: “The loss of her son was a huge tragedy.

“The grief was so immense, the scars left deep in her heart.”

Various Islamic centres are conducting prayer services to commemorate the singer and will also be arranging an Islamic or multi-faith funeral service for her, the Imam added.

Dr Al-Qadri said O’Connor should be remembered as a “very courageous, brave woman, who was very proud of her Irish and Muslim identity”.

Graham Norton Show – London
Sinead O’Connor during the filming of the Graham Norton show at the London Studios in 2017 (PA)

He added: “She spent the last years of her life as a Muslim woman and phenomenal artist.

“A hijab-wearing woman who represents the very diverse and inclusive world that we are in today.

“I think that she should be remembered for that.”