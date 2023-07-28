M*A*S*H boots and dog tags sold at auction for 125,000 dollars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
M*A*S*H boots and dog tags sold at auction for 125,000 dollars

By Press Association
Combat boots and dog tags worn by Alan Alda have been sold at auction (LM Otero/AP)
The combat boots and dog tags which Alan Alda wore while playing the wisecracking surgeon Hawkeye on the TV series M*A*S*H have sold at auction for 125,000 dollars (£97,000).

Alda held on to the items for more than 40 years after the show ended but decided to sell them through Heritage Auctions in Dallas to raise money for his centre dedicated to helping scientists and doctors communicate better.

The buyer’s name was not released.

Alda, 87, said he wore the boots and dog tags for the 11-season run of the show about a Korean War medical unit.

Alan Alda M-A-S-H Auction
Actor Alan Alda starred as Hawkeye on M*A*S*H (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

His character, Benjamin Franklin “Hawkeye” Pierce, was a talented surgeon who helped ease the stress of working in a war zone with quips and practical jokes.

The show’s final episode, which aired in 1983 and was written and directed by Alda, was the most-watched TV show in US history.

The boots and dog tags, given to him by the costume department, “made an impression on me every day that we shot the show”, said Alda, who won five Emmys for his work on the sitcom.

Alda said auctioning off the items now made sense. “I saw this as a chance to put them to work again,” he said.

The money raised from the auction will go to the Alan Alda Centre for Communicating Science at Stony Brook University in New York, which aims to help scientists and doctors communicate better through the use of improvisational exercises and other strategies.