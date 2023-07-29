Burning cargo ship off Dutch coast will be towed to new location

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Burning cargo ship off Dutch coast will be towed to new location

By Press Association
A boat hoses the burning ship (Kustwacht Nederland/Coast Guard Netherlands/AP)
Salvage crews were preparing on Saturday to tow a car-carrying cargo ship that has been burning for days to an anchor point in the North Sea, after flames and smoke on board subsided, the Dutch government said.

Fire erupted in the Fremantle Highway late on Tuesday near a chain of islands in the northern Netherlands, and has been blazing ever since.

The ship is carrying 3,783 new vehicles, including 498 electric vehicles, the company that chartered the vessel said.

One crew member died and others were injured after the fire broke out on the ship that was heading from Bremerhaven in Germany to Singapore.

The crew was evacuated in the early hours of Wednesday. The cause of the fire has not been established.

Netherlands Cargo Ship Fire
The ship is about 17 miles north of the Dutch island of Ameland (Kustwacht Nederland/Coast Guard Netherlands/AP)

Measurements on Friday showed that heat, flames and smoke had subsided enough for salvage experts to board the ship for the first time and establish a strong towing connection with a tugboat, the Dutch ministry of infrastructure and water management said.

It will be towed, probably over the weekend, to a new position 10 miles north of the island of Schiermonnikoog , the ministry said.

The timing of the operation, that is expected to take 12-14 hours, depends on smoke development and weather, the ministry added.

The aim is ultimately “once conditions on board allow”, to tow the ship to a port, though the destination has not yet been decided.

The ministry said the ship is stable and intact below the waterline.

The burning vessel is close to the shallow Wadden Sea, a World Heritage-listed area that is considered one of the world’s most significant habitats for migratory birds.

It is also near the Netherlands’ border with Germany, whose environment minister, Steffi Lemke, has warned of “an environmental catastrophe of unknown proportions”, if the ship were to sink.