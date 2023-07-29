Blast at fireworks warehouse in Thailand kills at least 10 people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Blast at fireworks warehouse in Thailand kills at least 10 people

By Press Association
A firefighter sprays water after an explosion at a firework warehouse in Narathiwat province southern Thailand (Kriya Tehtani/AP)
A firefighter sprays water after an explosion at a firework warehouse in Narathiwat province southern Thailand (Kriya Tehtani/AP)

A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand has killed at least 10 people and wounded many more, officials said.

At least 118 people have been injured and residents of more than 200 households affected, the Narathiwat province’s public relations department said.

Officials believe there are still people trapped under debris waiting to be rescued.

Videos posted on social media show a huge plume of smoke over the area and many damaged structures, cars and motorbikes, as well as streets covered with debris.

Many of the houses and other buildings have collapsed roofs and walls.

A Thai bomb squad examines the site of an explosion at a firework warehouse in Narathiwat province, southern Thailand
A Thai bomb squad examines the site of an explosion at a firework warehouse in Narathiwat province, southern Thailand (Kriya Tehtani/AP)

Saturday’s blast caused damage in a radius of about 500 metres (1,640ft), the local public relations agency reported.

About 100 homes have been damaged, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said.

Provincial governor Sanan Pongaksorn told public broadcaster Thai PBS the explosion was likely triggered by construction work taking place in the warehouse, with sparks from metal welding causing the fireworks stored inside to catch fire and explode.

Also on Saturday, an explosion ripped through a fireworks factory in southern India, killing eight people and injuring several others, police said.

There was no immediate word as to what had caused the explosion in the district of Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu state.

Houses and shops nearby were also damaged, authorities told the Press Trust of India news agency.