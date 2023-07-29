WikiLeaks founder Assange accused of ‘very serious’ crime, Australia is told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

WikiLeaks founder Assange accused of ‘very serious’ crime, Australia is told

By Press Association
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

US secretary of state Antony Blinken has pushed back against Australian demands for an end to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s prosecution – saying he is accused of “very serious criminal conduct” by publishing a trove of classified documents more than a decade ago.

Australia’s centre-left Labour Party government has been arguing since winning the election last year that the United States should end its pursuit of the 52-year-old Australian citizen, who has spent four years in a British prison fighting extradition to the US.

Assange’s freedom is widely seen as a test of Australia’s leverage with US President Joe Biden’s administration.

Mr Blinken confirmed on Saturday that Assange was discussed in annual talks with foreign minister Penny Wong in Brisbane.

“I understand the concerns and views of Australians. I think it’s very important that our friends here understand our concerns about this matter,” Mr Blinken told reporters.

“Mr Assange was charged with very serious criminal conduct in the United States in connection with his alleged role in one of the largest compromises of classified information in the history of our country.”

Ms Wong said Assange’s prosecution has “dragged for too long” and Australia wants the charges “brought to a conclusion”.

Australia remains ambiguous about whether the US should drop the prosecution or strike a plea deal.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken
US secretary of state Antony Blinken (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Assange faces 17 charges of espionage and one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks’ publication of hundreds of thousands of classified diplomatic and military documents in 2010.American prosecutors allege he helped US army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal classified diplomatic cables and military files that WikiLeaks later published, putting lives at risk.

Australia says there is a “disconnect” between the US treatment of Assange and Manning.

Then-US president Barack Obama commuted Manning’s 35-year sentence to seven years, which allowed her release in 2017.