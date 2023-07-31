Manchester United signing a ‘very good player’ in Rasmus Hojlund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manchester United signing a ‘very good player’ in Rasmus Hojlund

By Press Association
Rasmus Hojlund ahead of Atalanta’s pre-season friendly at Bournemouth on Saturday (Nigel French/PA)
Rasmus Hojlund ahead of Atalanta’s pre-season friendly at Bournemouth on Saturday (Nigel French/PA)

Christian Eriksen has been impressed by compatriot Rasmus Hojlund’s development over the last year and believes Manchester United are signing a “very good player”.

After sealing deals for midfielder Mason Mount and adventurous goalkeeper Andre Onana, Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils increased their focus on signing a new striker.

United have been regularly linked to Tottenham sharpshooter Harry Kane but ended up moving for up-and-coming Atalanta frontman Hojlund.

The clubs have agreed a deal in principle worth £64 million plus a further £8 million in potential add-ons for the highly-rated 20-year-old striker, who has impressed Denmark team-mate Eriksen.

Denmark v Northern Ireland – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group H – Parken Stadium
Northern Ireland’s Alistair McCann (left) and Denmark’s Christian Eriksen (PA)

“What’s he like? He’s a strong number nine,” the United midfielder told the PA news agency.

“He’s developed a lot in the last year from when I first saw him with the national team (to) a year’s time, so, yeah, he’s a very good player.”

Put to Eriksen that Hojlund had gone under the radar for many until the recent transfer talk, he said: “I suppose we don’t get enough media attention in Denmark that’s why, so people outside Denmark don’t know enough.

“He’s a nice guy, he’s a good player. Like I said, he’s developed, turning into just a nine, which he’s played for the national team.

“I have to be honest I haven’t seen that many games for Atalanta, but I know how they play and he fitted in well there, so, yeah, he’s a good player.”

Hojlund played for FC Copenhagen and Austrian side Sturm Graz before joining Atalanta last summer, scoring nine goals in Serie A as well as six in as many appearances for Denmark.

Asked if the striker had engaged with him about what United was like, Eriksen said: “Not recently.

“I spoke to him when we were with the national team last time.

“But of course, I’ve said a lot of good stuff – and also said some bad stuff – but in the end it’s what’s going to happen.”

Eriksen was speaking after United ended their US tour with a 3-2 loss to Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas.

Donyell Malen hit a brace after Diogo Dalot’s early stunner, with Antony levelling after half-time before Youssoufa Moukoko’s winner.

It was a disappointing end to United’s short tour, which began with a win in New Jersey against Arsenal last Saturday before continuing onto San Diego for a training camp and the youngsters’ loss to Wrexham.

Man United Borussia Dortmund Soccer
Manchester United’s Mason Mount, top, attempts to drive around Borussia Dortmund’s Samuel Bamba (John Locher/AP)

United’s first team then lost to Real Madrid in Houston, returned to San Diego for training, before heading to Nevada and back to Manchester straight from Sunday’s friendly.

“I think that’s a nice way of saying it, as a taxing tour,” Eriksen said. “We’ve done a lot of travelling obviously but in the end that’s what pre-season is turning into, I think, for a lot of clubs.

“United are the same as a brand so of course the focus is on football but there’s a lot of travelling.”

Erik ten Hag’s side had already played friendlies in Oslo and Edinburgh before jetting off to the US and will round off pre-season preparations with a doubleheader this weekend.

United host Lens at Old Trafford on Saturday before taking on Athletic Bilbao the following day in Dublin as United looked for a better start to the Premier League than last season when they lost their two opening games.

“That will be very, very delightful, yes,” Eriksen said, reflecting on the shock loss at home to Brighton and thrashing at former club Brentford. “That will be a lot better and I’m sure we will do what we can do to make that better. And I’m sure we do.”