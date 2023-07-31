Legacy of Love gala to mark what would have been Whitney Houston’s 60th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Legacy of Love gala to mark what would have been Whitney Houston’s 60th birthday

By Press Association
Whitney Houston performing in 2011. On August 9, 2023, what would have been Houston’s 60th birthday, the second annual Whitney Houston Legacy of Love gala will take place in Atlanta (Mark J Terrill/AP/PA)
A celebration to raise money for a good cause is being planned for what would have been Whitney Houston’s 60th birthday this year.

Houston’s estate, Sony and Primary Wave Music will host the second annual Whitney Houston Legacy of Love on August 9, which will benefit the late singer’s foundation aimed at helping young people.

Houston’s close friends BeBe Winans and Kim Burrell will perform at the gala at Atlanta’s St Regis Hotel, as will Houston’s brother, Gary, who toured with her for three decades.

Whitney Houston died in 2012 aged 48 (William Conran/PA)

“When I turned 50, Whitney gave me two celebrations — one in Ireland and one in London. I always tell everyone now that one of them was for her,” said Pat Houston, Whitney Houston’s sister-in-law and the executor of her estate.

Houston died in February 2012 at age 48.

“This year is Whitney at 60 — we’re all looking forward to being a part of the power of love in that room,” said Ms Houston.

Founded by the singer in 1989, the Whitney Houston Foundation for Children aims to empower youth, by providing resources to homeless children, giving out college scholarships, and raising funds for charities such as the Children’s Defence Fund and St Jude Children’s Research.

A charity auction will raise money for the foundation.

“We’re going to auction off a beautiful lavender dress Dolly Parton wore when she sang I Will Always Love You at Country Music Television’s 100 Greatest Love Songs of Country Music special in 2004,” said Ms Houston.

“This dress is particularly special because it’s lavender, and lavender is Whitney’s favorite colour.”

The song, originally written by Parton, was recorded by Houston and became one of her greatest hits.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified it diamond last year, which means the track has sold and streamed 10 million equivalent units in the US.

It became her first diamond single, and made Houston the third woman to ever achieve diamond-status with both a single and an album, following Mariah Carey and Taylor Swift.

Record producer Clive Davis will serve as honorary chairman. Recording Academy president Harvey Mason Jr is scheduled to attend. Also expected are Gamma’s Larry Jackson and Whitney Houston’s musical director Rickey Minor.

“I always tell people, Whitney is the star,” Ms Houston said. “Everybody in that room is royalty, but she’s loyalty — and she’s still showing that.”